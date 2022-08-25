Enteral Feeding Devices Market is Expected to Progress at a CAGR of 6.03% between 2022 and 2029 : Nestlé, DANONE, Cook

Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market

DBMR analyses the Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Type, Age Group, Application, End User, Country and Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

The enteral feeding devices market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 6.03% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Scenario

Enteral feeding refers to the process of intake of food through the gastrointestinal tract including oral and tube feeding. These feedings are generally utilized in the case when an individual is not able to complete the nutritional needs of the body. The major types of enteral feedings devices available are nasogastric tube (NGT), orogastric tube (OGT), jejunostomy tube, nasoenteric tube and oroenteric tube. These tubes assist the patients to get the sufficient nutrition required by their bodies and keep their GI tract working.

The increasing demand from home care sector, incidence of preterm birth and prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer among others are the major factors driving the enteral feeding devices market. The rise in the number of malnutrition patients across the globe suffering from the deficiency of important micronutrients such as vitamins and iron, increased the morbidity and mortality rate and increasing use of enteral nutrition to support patients with head and neck cancer further accelerate the enteral feeding devices market growth.

The Key Companies Profiled in the Enteral Feeding Devices Market are : Nestlé, DANONE, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cook, Moog Inc., CONMED Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, BD, Abbott, Vygon SA, Intervene Group Limited, TECHNOPATH, Applied Medical Technology, Inc, Amsino International, Inc., CAIR LGL, The Trendlines Group, Biometrix, Thomas Magnete GmbH, Vesco Medical LLC, Fresenius Kabi AG, Halyard Health, Medtronic among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market Scope And Market Size:

The enteral feeding devices market is segmented on the basis of type, age group, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of type, the enteral feeding devices market is segmented into enteral feeding pumps, enteral feeding tube, administration sets, enteral syringes and other consumables.

On the basis of age group, the enteral feeding devices market is segmented into adult and pediatrics.

On the basis of application, the enteral feeding devices market is segmented into oncology, gastroenterology, neurology, diabetes, hypermetabolism and others. Oncology is further segmented into head and neck cancers, stomach and GI cancers, liver cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer and other cancer.

On the basis of end user, the enteral feeding devices market is segmented into hospital, homecare setting and ambulatory care settings.

Regional Outlook of Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market:

North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico)

Rest of Europe in Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain and Turkey)

Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines)

Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of MEA (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt and Israel)

Rest of South America as part of South America (Brazil and Argentina)

Research Methodology : Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market:

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your inquiry.

