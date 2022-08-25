Alpha1-Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market will grow at a CAGR of 10.07% by 2029

Alpha1-Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market

Alpha1-Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

The alpha1-antitrypsin deficiency treatment are supportive and aim to reduce the severity of the symptoms. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the alpha1-antitrypsin deficiency treatment market will grow at a CAGR of 10.07% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Drivers

Old age population base

Geriatric population is more vulnerable to develop respiratory and cardiovascular disorders. Emphysema diseases, liver cirrhosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD) and other such chronic diseases are responsible for damaging the cells in the body which as responsible for cultivating sufficient alpha1-antitrypsin proteins. This factor would therefore, increase the scope of growth for the alpha1-antitrypsin deficiency treatment market.

Increasing investment for healthcare infrastructure

Another significant factor influencing the growth rate of alpha1-antitrypsin market is the rising healthcare expenditure which helps in improving its infrastructure. Growth and expansion of healthcare industry especially in the developing economies would invite the use and application of nw and advanced medial technologies, equipment and drugs. This will directly increase the demand for alpha1-antitrypsin deficiency treatment.

Research and development activities

Growing number of strategic collaboration between public and private market players is inducing growth in the number of research and development activities on daily basis. These research and development proficiencies are being conducted in the area of novel drugs and medical technologies which will propel the demand for alpha1-antitrypsin deficiency treatment.

Furthermore, rising number of genetic tests, blood tests, and biopsy tests, rising initiatives by public and private organizations to spread awareness and well-organized distribution network of leading manufacturers are the factors that will expand the market growth rate. Other factors such as increase in the demand for effective therapies and rising adoption rate for early diagnostic procedures will positively impact the market's growth rate.

Opportunities

Rise in the level of personal disposable income and growing awareness in the developing economies pertaining to the availability of treatment options will further create lucrative market growth opportunities. Rising medical tourism globally, increase in the prescription for combination therapies and high potential of growth in the untapped market will create enough market growth opportunities.

Recent Development

Green signal by the regulatory authorities in Europe is anticipated to propel growth in the demand for Respreeza/Zemaira by the end of 2028.

In September 2019, Kamada Ltd., extended their strategic supply to Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited produce Alpha 1 Proteinase Inhibitor for humans called ‘Glassia’ through 2021.

Global Alpha1-Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market Scope

The alpha1-antitrypsin deficiency treatment market is segmented on the basis of treatment type, route of administration and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Treatment Type

Augmentation Therapy

Bronchodilators

Corticosteroids

Oxygen Therapy

Others

Based on treatment type, the alpha1-antitrypsin deficiency treatment market is segmented into augmentation therapy, bronchodilators, corticosteroids and oxygen therapy. Augmentation therapy has been further segmented into aralast, prolastin, zemaira/respreeza and glassia.

Route of Administration

Parenteral

Inhalation

Oral

Based on route of administration, the alpha1-antitrypsin deficiency treatment market is segmented into parenteral, inhalation and oral.

End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Pharmacies

Alpha1-antitrypsin deficiency treatment market is also segmented on the basis of end user is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and pharmacies.

Pipeline Analysis

In april 2019, Zemaira, an alpha 1 proteinase inhibitor for humans was approved by the United States Food and Drug Association, thereby allowing CSL Behring to offer these inhibitors in 4 as well as 5 gram vials. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Kamada Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Inc., LFB Biomedicaments S. A., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH and others are the involved in the development of potential drugs for the improvement of treatmentof alpha1-antitrypsin deficiency.

Alpha1-Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The alpha1-antitrypsin deficiency treatment market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, treatment type, route of administration and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the alpha1-antitrypsin deficiency treatment market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the alpha1-antitrypsin deficiency treatment market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the presence of major key players, well-developed healthcare infrastructure in this region and rising cases of respiratory disorders. Europe on the other hand is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing patient pool and growing government support.

Alpha1-Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market Objectives:

1 To provide detailed information regarding key factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the growth of the Alpha1-Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market

2 To analyze and forecast the size of the Alpha1-Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market, in terms of value and volume

3 To analyze opportunities in the Alpha1-Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market for stakeholders and provide a competitive landscape of the market

4 To define, segment, and estimate the Alpha1-Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market based on deposit type and end-use industry

5 To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies

6 To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

7 To forecast the size of market segments, in terms of value, with respect to main regions, namely, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

8 To track and analyze competitive developments, such as new product developments, acquisitions, expansions, partnerships, and collaborations in the Alpha1-Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market

Report contents include

1 Analysis of the Alpha1-Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

2 Historical data and forecast

3 Regional analysis including growth estimates

4 Analyses the end user markets including growth estimates

5 Profiles on Alpha1-Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment including products, sales/revenues, and market position

6 Alpha1-Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment market structure, market drivers and restraints

