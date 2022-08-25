Global Hemoglobinopathies Market is Expected to Reach $7.0 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

High prevalence of common rare blood-related diseases drives the growth of the global hemoglobinopathies market. Based on therapy, the monoclonal antibody medication segment held the major share in 2021. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would garner the fastest CAGR by 2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Hemoglobinopathies Market size was estimated at $4.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $7.0 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Download Report (245 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/487



Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Market Size in 2031 $7.0 Billion CAGR 5.2% No. of Pages in Report 315 Opportunities Increase in R&D activities for the treatment Restraints High treatment cost and lack of awareness regarding the same

Covid-19 scenario-

The risk of Covid-19 infection gave way to a steep decline in demand for treatments of hemoglobinopathies, thus impacting the global hemoglobinopathies market.

The outbreak of the pandemic slowed down the market growth, since treatments for thalassemia and sickle cell disease require hospitalization for blood transfusion and bone marrow transplantation, which increased the chances of being infected with the Covid-19 virus.

Specific Requirement on COVID-19? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/487?reqfor=covid



The global hemoglobinopathies market is analyzed across type, therapy, distribution channel, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on type, the thalassemia segment contributed to nearly two-thirds of the global hemoglobinopathies market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.5% throughout the forecast period. The sickle cell disease segment is also assessed in the study.

Based on therapy, the monoclonal antibody medication segment held around three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The hydroxyurea segment, simultaneously, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.0% throughout the forecast period. The ACE inhibitors segment is also analyzed in the report.

By distribution channel, the drug stores and retail pharmacy segment garnered more than half of the global hemoglobinopathies market in 2021, and would rule the roost by the end of 2031. The online providers segment, nonetheless, would display the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Purchase Inquire:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/487



Based on region, the market across North America generated around two-fifths of the global hemoglobinopathies market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, however, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The other regions studied in the report include LAMEA and Europe.

The key market players analyzed in the global hemoglobinopathies market report include Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Biogen Idec, Bluebird, Inc., Canthera Discovery Ltd., Danaher, Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ag, Gamida Cell Ltd., Global Blood Therapeutics, Sanofi, Merck & Co, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc, Sangamo Therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, and Prolong Pharmaceuticals, LLC. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter





“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + Covid-19 scenario):

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market By Product And Services (Reagents, Instruments, Software And Services), by Technique (Immunodiagnostics, Hematology, Molecular Diagnostics, Tissue Diagnostics, Clinical Chemistry, Others), by Application (Infectious Diseases, Cancer, Cardiac Diseases, Immune System Disorders, Nephrological Diseases, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Others), by End User (Standalone Laboratories, Hospitals, Academic And Medical Schools, Point Of Care, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Stroke Management Market by Type (Diagnostics and Therapeutics) and Application (Ischemic Stroke and Hemorrhagic Stroke): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Fetal Monitoring Market by Product {Ultrasound (2D, 3D & 4D, and Doppler Imaging), Intrauterine Pressure Catheter (IUPC), Telemetry Solutions, Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) (External & Internal), Fetal Electrodes, Fetal Doppler, Accessories & Consumables, and Other Products}, Method (Invasive and Non-Invasive), Portability (Portable and Non-Portable), Application (Intrapartum Fetal Monitoring and Antepartum Fetal Monitoring): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Cell-based Assay Market by Product (Consumable, Instrument, Service, and Software), Application (Drug Discovery, Basic Research, Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, & Excretion (ADME) Studies, Predictive Toxicology, and Others), and End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Government Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

IVF Services Market by Cycle Type (Fresh IVF Cycles (Non-donor), Thawed IVF Cycles (Non-donor), and Donor Egg IVF Cycles) and End User (Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Clinical Research Institutes): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030



Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/life-sciences-industry-research/

About Us Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.