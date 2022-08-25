Daniella Levi & Associates P.C. Featured as the Best Personal Injury Lawyers in Queens by Expertise.com

New York, NY, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daniella Levi & Associates P.C., a reputed New York based law firm has been featured under the Best Personal Injury Lawyers in Queens by Expertise.com. Expertise is a trusted resource center that finds and reviews the top service professionals from various industries. The website has scored Queens Personal Injury Lawyers on over 25 variables in five categories. After deep analysis, Expertise.com has handpicked the best and Daniella Levi & Associates is one of the recognized law firms on the list. This law firm believes that sometimes it is more than just getting their clients financial compensation. It is about helping their clients get justice for the emotional trauma as well.



Daniella Levi & Associates, P.C.

This New York based law firm provides legal advice and representation to the people of Queens. Steered by Daniella Levi, the principal attorney at the firm and an expert in personal injury prosecution, this firm has some of the best attorneys who can handle a wide range of cases including motor vehicle accidents, medical malpractice, sexual abuse and harassment, workplace injuries, traumatic brain injury, police brutality, abuse and more. The lawyers here work towards helping their clients receive maximum compensation with a robust strategy that differs with every case they handle.

The firm also has the best construction accident lawyers in Queens. The attorneys have experience dealing with all kinds of ladder accidents, scaffolding accidents, injury from falling objects, lack of safety equipment at the site, crane and forklift accidents, burns, electrocution, explosions, improper safety measures, etc. Many workers assume that the injuries are covered under worker's compensation laws but are unaware that a third party may also be liable for the injuries. The construction accident lawyers in Queens protect their clients' interests following an injury at a construction site.

The auto accident attorneys in Queens have dealt with all kinds of cases including pedestrians hit by buses, trucks, or cars, accidents with delivery trucks, and motorcycle riders. A team of car accident lawyers and paralegals assists the clients throughout the process. The Queens Auto accident attorneys will review the circumstances and provide the best options for pursuing compensation that their clients deserve.

And for those who are looking for a premise liability attorney in Queens, this firm has the best-in-class lawyers who come with immense expertise in cases related to accidents in stores, hotels, hospitals, restaurants, government buildings, and other public spaces. These lawyers understand the long-lasting effect and impact of injuries on the victims and their families. And hence the premise liability attorneys in Queens help their clients get the benefits that they are legally entitled to.

To learn more visit https://levilawny.com/practice-areas/

About Daniella Levi & Associates P.C.

Daniella Levi & Associates, P.C. is a New York based law firm that has the best personal injury lawyer in Queens. The firm specializes in construction accident cases, medical malpractice, motor vehicle accidents, nursing home neglect, police brutality, premises liability, sexual abuse, sexual harassment, slip trip & fall, traumatic brain injury, and workers compensation.

