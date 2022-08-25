The Laurel Hotel & Spa and The Hotel at Auburn University and Dixon Conference Center Are Accepted Into Membership of Preferred Hotels & Resorts

The Laurel Hotel & Spa Joins the Brand's L.V.X. Collection and The Hotel at Auburn University and Dixon Conference Center Joins the Brand's Lifestyle Collection

AUBURN, Ala., Aug. 25, 2022 The Laurel Hotel & Spa and The Hotel at Auburn University and Dixon Conference Center and have both been accepted into membership of Preferred Hotels & Resorts- the world's largest independent hotel brand that represents more than 700 distinctive hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups across 80 countries.

The Laurel Hotel & Spa is the newest experience available within the Preferred Hotels & Resorts L.V.X. Collection. Featuring the finest accommodations coupled with attentive, engaging, and exclusive personal service, the Preferred Hotels & Resorts L.V.X. Collection offers worldly and illustrious hotels, located in vibrant city centers or destination escapes, to provide guests with notable inspirations and memorable experiences through exceptional dining, entertainment, and spas.

The Hotel at Auburn University and Dixon Conference Center is the newest experience available within the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Lifestyle Collection. Representing premier global properties that offer engaging stays and memorable moments, the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Lifestyle Collection is diverse, authentic, intelligent, and approachable, presenting responsive service and local dining that articulate culture and style.

The Laurel Hotel & Spa is the first hotel in the state of Alabama to become a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts followed by The Hotel at Auburn University and Dixon Conference Center. Both hotels are under the management and leadership of Ithaka Hospitality Partners.

"We are honored to be among such beautiful and exquisite hotels, "said Hans van der Reijden, Founder & CEO of Ithaka Hospitality Partners. This affiliation of the world's largest independent hotel brand, representing more than 700 independent hotels, resorts and residences is an honor for us to be in such prestigious company."

All guests of The Laurel Hotel & Spa and The Hotel at Auburn University and Dixon Conference Center are now eligible to enroll in I Prefer Hotel Rewards, the brand's points-based loyalty program with more than 4 million travelers currently enrolled globally. Complimentary to join, I Prefer members earn points redeemable for cash-value Reward Certificates, Elite status, and other special benefits upon eligible stays at more than 700 participating hotels and resorts worldwide.

Preferred Hotels & Resorts brings strategic advantage to hotel owners, operators, and management companies through brand prestige and global operating scale, supporting the goals of its member hotels by providing strategic group, corporate, and leisure sales, integrated marketing solutions, comprehensive revenue management, global connectivity through reservations services, progressive distribution technology, and individualized guest support. Every property within the portfolio is required to maintain the high-quality standards and unparalleled service levels required by the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Integrated Quality Assurance Program. Through its five global collections – Legend, L.V.X., Lifestyle, Connect, and Preferred Residences – Preferred Hotels & Resorts connects discerning travelers to the singular luxury hospitality experience that meets their needs and life and style preferences for each occasion.

Ithaka Hospitality Partners is a hospitality management company focused on all aspects of hotel, resort, restaurant, and food hall management, as well as special event and catering management. Ithaka consults with owners and developers to deliver strategic and tactical methods to achieve overall profitability, guest satisfaction, and employee engagement. Additionally, Ithaka is proud to partner with the School of Hospitality Management at Auburn University to assist in educating the next generation of leaders in our industry.

