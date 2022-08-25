Yara implements further production curtailments in Europe

Oslo, 25 August 2022: As a result of record high gas prices in Europe, Yara is implementing further curtailments which will take its total European ammonia capacity utilization to around 35%. With this, Yara will have curtailed an annual capacity equivalent of 3.1 million tonnes ammonia and 4.0 million tonnes finished products (1.8 million tonnes urea, 1.9 million tonnes nitrates and 0.3 million tonnes NPK) across its production system in Europe.



Yara will where possible use its global sourcing and production system to optimize operations and meet customer demand, including continued nitrate production using imported ammonia when feasible. Yara will continue to monitor the situation and adapt to market conditions going forward.

