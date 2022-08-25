Computational Biology Market is Set for Lucrative Growth By 2027 | Opportunities, Current & Future Trends By Top Players
Computational Biology Market trends –Advancement in technology, and increased investment in R&D.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
The global Computational Biology Market is forecasted to be worth USD 16.58 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Computational biology is used to analyze biological data such as cell populations, genetic sequences, and protein samples and also discover new predictions.
The advent of innovative technologies such as sequencing, and high-throughput experimental methods like yeast two-hybrid, microarray, and chip-chip assays are generating a demand for mathematical modeling, analytical methods, and simulations for effective and hassle-free analysis of the data. Advancement in technology has opened up many options for innovation in the healthcare sector. Increased government funding, investments in research and development, and a rise in demand for predictive modeling for usage in various sequencing projects are driving the demand for the computational biology market.
Several companies are doing clinical studies in pharmacogenomics, and an increase in the number of clinical trials will propel the demand for the market in the coming years. An upsurge in the design and development of personalized medicine and disease modeling will also impact the demand. Computational biology also reduces the risk of human involvement in the clinical testing process, which further boosts the demand for the market’s product.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/173
Key Highlights From The Report
In July 2020, the U.S. Department of Energy announced a funding of USD 5 million in computational biology for six new research projects. The purpose of the funding is to develop new analytical tools and software for managing an increase in the quantity of genomics and other data resulting from the study of microbes and other biological systems.
The In-House service-type segment is anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period. Several Biopharma companies are undertaking clinical trials in their own buildings to avoid extra cost and also to prevent the risk of leakage of their pipeline projects. Moreover, as technology is becoming affordable, more companies are opting for in-house service.
The cellular & biology simulation segment is driven due to the high demand from computational genomics. The segment will witness growth owing to recent developments in IT technologies and cloud computing. Computational genomics is more specifically used for pattern recognition and analysis problems such as motif finding, gene finding, gene function prediction, evolutionary models, and fusion of sequence and expression information.
To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/computational-biology-market
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Computational Biology Market on the basis of service-type, application, end-use, and region:
Service-Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
In-House
Contract
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Cellular & Biology Simulation
Computational Genomics
Database
Infrastructure / Hardware
Software & Services
Computational Proteomics
Pharmacogenomics
Others
Drug discovery and disease modeling
Target identification
Target Validation
Lead Discovery
Lead Optimization
Pre-clinical drug development
Pharmacokinetics
Pharmacodynamics
Clinical trials
Phase I
Phase II
Phase III
Human Body Simulation Software
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Academics
Industry
Commercial
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Valuable Market Insights:
The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.
Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.
The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the global Computational Biology market.
The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.
Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/173
Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available in chapter-wise or region-wise sections. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report, and our team will provide excellent assistance.
Explore more Emergen Research Reports @ https://www.emergenresearch.com
Healthcare Distribution Market-https://www.biospace.com/article/healthcare-distribution-market-size-to-reach-usd-1-384-59-billion-in-2028-growing-at-a-cagr-of-7-0-percent-according-to-emergen-research/
Hybrid Operating Room Market-https://www.biospace.com/article/hybrid-operating-room-market-size-to-reach-usd-2-366-9-million-in-2028-growing-at-a-cagr-of-2-7-percent-according-to-emergen-research/
Oncolytic Virus Therapies Market-https://www.biospace.com/article/oncolytic-virus-therapies-market-size-to-reach-usd-609-7-million-in-2028-growing-at-a-cagr-of-26-2-percent-according-to-emergen-research/
Single Use/Disposable Endoscopy Market-https://www.biospace.com/article/single-use-disposable-endoscopy-market-size-to-reach-usd-6-29-billion-in-2028-growing-at-a-cagr-of-21-1-percent-according-to-emergen-research/
Antibody Services Market-https://www.biospace.com/article/antibody-services-market-size-to-reach-usd-3-30-billion-in-2028-growing-at-a-cagr-of-11-1-percent-according-to-emergen-research/
Autoinjectors Market-https://www.biospace.com/article/autoinjectors-market-size-to-reach-usd-170-16-billion-in-2028-growing-at-a-cagr-of-17-7-percent-according-to-emergen-research/
Bariatric Surgery Market-https://www.biospace.com/article/bariatric-surgery-market-size-to-reach-usd-4-81-billion-in-2028-growing-at-a-cagr-of-9-0-percent-according-to-emergen-research/
Blood Collection Market-https://www.biospace.com/article/blood-collection-market-size-to-reach-usd-7-58-billion-in-2028-growing-at-a-cagr-of-5-8-percent-according-to-emergen-research/
Compound Management Market-https://www.biospace.com/article/compound-management-market-size-to-reach-usd-826-2-million-in-2028-growing-at-a-cagr-of-14-1-percent-according-to-emergen-research/
Flow Imaging Microscopy Market-https://www.biospace.com/article/flow-imaging-microscopy-market-size-to-reach-usd-56-million-in-2028-growing-at-a-cagr-of-7-2-percent-according-to-emergen-research/
About Us:
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-computational-biology-market
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+91 90210 91709
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Computational Biology Market Size, Share, Industry Outlook - 2027