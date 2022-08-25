ICARO Media Group Announces Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Go-To-Market Global Growth Strategy

Mike Petrella, ICARO CRO

Long-Serving Yahoo, Verizon Veteran Mike Petrella to Lead ICARO’s Global Revenue Solutions

NEW YORK, NY, US, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICARO™ Media Group, Inc. a Technology Media for Telecom (TMT) sector company, has appointed Mike Petrella to the position of Chief Revenue Officer. An accomplished senior executive with more than twenty years in the programmatic advertising, OTT and digital revenue industry, Mr. Petrella brings a strong track record of achieving revenue growth and will lead ICARO’s overall revenue-generation strategy and global execution.

With more than 20 years of industry experience, Mr. Petrella has previously served in executive roles at Verizon Media Group (NYSE and NASDAQ: VZ), Yahoo (NASDAQ: YHOO), OATH (NYSE: AOL) and AOL (NYSE: AOL). Mr. Petrella has a track record of successfully leading revenue strategy, growing successful sales teams and helping to scale technology companies over the last two decades. Mr. Petrella's expertise spans across the programmatic ecosystem with focus on creating high growth, sustainable revenue streams, data, privacy and identity, along with content syndication and distribution. As CRO, he will be responsible for all commercial revenue activities across the organization including sales, business development, sales operations and other revenue-related activities and teams.

“I am extremely pleased to announce that Mike Petrella has joined ICARO’s executive team as Chief Revenue Officer,” stated Paul Feller, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ICARO Media Group. “Mike brings a proven track record of leadership, revenue growth and team building as a senior executive of many fortune 500 companies in the technology media sector. I am confident that his experience and leadership will be instrumental to ICARO’s revenue growth success as we expand our global network with industry leaders and partners.”

“I am excited to join the ICARO family,” stated Mr. Petrella. “ICARO is uniquely positioned to help their partners create an immersive, personalized user experience by leveraging a premium suite of products across addressable tv, In-app, proprietary AI, and much more. I am eager to bring my experience and network to help grow our share in existing markets, while making a statement as we enter new markets on our way to becoming the global leader in the TMT sector. We’re going to make some amazing things happen together!”

About ICARO™

ICARO™ empowers Global Telecoms, Media Companies and Broadcast Networks, with over 240M subscribers under contract in LATAM, North America and Europe. ICARO™ creates personalized content offerings and digital experiences for their customers. Through both its SaaS platform and AI-powered direct-to-consumer products, ICARO provides media companies and global telcos the ability to grow revenues, build audience, and access turnkey solutions to stay competitive in an evolving media and technology marketplace. The ICARO platform features include access to a premium content library in several languages, international content distribution solutions, advanced geofencing controls, e-commerce integrations, advertising integrations, multimedia management and curation tools, metadata enhancement and optimization, channels and playlists, and video management and hosting. ICARO’s platforms support multi-language digital content to a growing list of publishers, telco partners and media groups. ICARO is headquartered in New York, with international offices located in Boca Raton, London, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Rome, São Paulo, and Toronto. For more information, please visit www.icaromediagroup.com.

