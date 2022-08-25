Aluminum Nitride Market Trends, Size, Share, Challenges, Application, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2019-2026

aluminum nitride market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The aluminum nitride market is segmented on the basis of grade, method, form, application, and region. By grade, it is divided into technical grade and analytical grade. Technical grade is expected to be the largest segment by the end of the forecast period due to several advantages associated with it over analytical grade. By method, it is classified into carbothermal reduction method, direct nitridation method, and nitridation method. By form, it is divided into powder, granules, and sheet.

Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

The growth of the aluminum nitride market is mainly driven by the thermally conductive nature of aluminum nitride. Some of the main growth drivers of the market include increase in demand for aluminum nitride powder for electric vehicles and nine times higher thermal conductivity of aluminum nitride than alumina. Aluminum nitride is significantly used as a filler for power electronics and semiconductor packaging, which surges the overall market growth. Growth in use of aluminum nitride in thermocouple insulators, evaporation boats, grinding media, and crystal growing crucibles is expected to drive the growth of the overall market. However, high cost of aluminum nitride compared to regular alumina or zirconia hampers the market growth.

The report presents in-depth insights into each of the leading aluminium nitride market end user verticals along with annual forecasts to 2026. The report provides revenue forecast with sales, and sales growth rate of the global aluminium nitride market. The forecasts are also provided with respect to the product, application, and regional segments of the market. The forecasts are issued to understand the future outlook and prospects of the industry.

The market is evaluated based on its regional penetration, explaining the performance of the market in each regional market covering provinces such as North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Top 10 leading companies in the global aluminium nitride market are analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile and products and services. The key players operating in the global aluminium nitride industry include TOYO ALUMINIUM K.K., Surmet Corporation, Liaoning Desunmet Special Ceramic Manufacture Co., Ltd, FURUKAWA CO., LTD., Ferro Ceramic-Grinding.

Latest news and industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report.

