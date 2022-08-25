The Global Plastic Pallets Market Owing To Growing Adoption Of Plastic Pallets In The Consumer Goods Industry

Plastic Pallets Market

Plastic pallets are stable and flat plastic platforms, which are used to support and transport goods & materials

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plastic pallets are stable and flat plastic platforms, which are used to support and transport goods & materials. Plastic pallets are used in processing and manufacturing units, conveying systems, distribution centers, static storage, and for transportation of heavy items to the production unit. For instance, plastic pallets are used at cold storages & food processing units, supermarkets, butcheries & bakeries, spinning & dying units, packaging sections, cement & fertilizers production units, publishing and printing houses, by garment exporters, book publishers, and storing & transporting books and stationary items among others. The market is expected to reach 586.05 Million Units by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period, owing to the growing end-use industries.

Get PDF Of This Study Here: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2693

Plastic pallets are used in warehouses for storing raw materials as well as finished products in a convenient way, and for efficient handling and storage of products in various end-use industries such as food & beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical, and textile industries, among others. Growing end-use industries across the globe is expected to drive growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the report, ‘Data & Trends, EU Food & Drink Industry 2018’, published by FoodDrinkEurope (a food industry confederation in the European Union) in October 2018, intra-EU exports of the Europe food & beverage industry accounted for US$ 303.77 Bn in 2017, and extra-EU exports accounted for US$ 122.40 Bn. Plastic pallets are widely used for efficient shipping and transportation of products from one place to another. Therefore, increasing trade of food products & beverages is expected to boost demand for global plastic pallets over the forecast period.

Among pallet type, rackable segment is expected to account for significant market share during the forecast period, owing to high stability as rackable pallets are designed with the objective to provide maximum stability during storage. Owing to the picture frame design at the bottom of the pallets, these pallets have applications such as packaging and transportation of products in end-use industries.

Lumber plastic pallets have the appearance and feel of wooden pallets. Lumber plastic pallets are manufactured from recycled plastic. Plastic lumbers have application in logistics and transportation sectors. Moreover, plastic lumbers are excellent alternatives for wooden pallets, owing to high strength compared to wooden pallets. Lumber plastic pallets have optimal material handling properties and can be used with pallet-jacks, forklifts, and stackers among others. Therefore, recycled lumber plastic is a sustainable, and durable alternative to standard wooden pallets.

Buy This Latest Report With USD 2000 Flat Off: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/2693

The global plastic pallets market is expected to be valued at 586.05 Million Units by 2027 and is expected to register a CAGR of 3.5% in terms of revenue over the forecast period (2019 – 2027).

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Plastic Pallets Market, By Product Type:

Lumber Plastic

Molded Plastic

Global Plastic Pallets Market, By Pallet Type:

Nestable

Rackable

Stackable

Global Plastic Pallets Market, By End-use Industry:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Construction

Others (Electronics and Others)

Among region, Europe accounted for a significant market share of around 15% in 2018. Factors such as adoption of plastic pallets in end-use industries such as food & beverages among others is expected to drive growth of the market over the forecast period. This, in turn is expected to facilitate demand for plastic pallets and fuel growth of the global plastic pallets market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the report, ‘Data & Trends, EU Food & Drink Industry 2018’, published by FoodDrinkEurope (a food industry confederation in the European Union) in October 2018, the turnover of the food & drink industry in Europe was valued at US$ 1233.50 Bn in 2016, making the food & drink industry the highest revenue generating sector in the EU.

Talk To Our Expert: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/talk-to-analyst/2693

Players operating in the global plastic pallets market are adopting various growth strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, business expansions, and product launches to cater to increasing demand for plastic pallets. For instance, in February 2019, TBA Plastové Obaly S.R.O. launched perforated Euro containers. These containers have applications in various industries, especially for storing and transporting food products.

Major players operating in the global plastic pallets market include OMNIPAK S.R.O., Smart Flow Europe SA, ORBIS Corporation, Bekuplast Gmbh, Meridian Group D.O.O., TBA Plastové Obaly S.R.O., CABKA Group, PURUS PLASTICS GmbH, Plastic Pallets Manufacturers, and Paxxal Inc., among others.