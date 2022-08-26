Submit Release
Patient NEWS Offers Dental Marketing Services in the USA

Utilizing successful postal marketing techniques, Patient NEWS provides strategic dental marketing services in the USA.

HALIBURTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patient NEWS offers strategic dental marketing services in the USA with effective mail marketing strategies. Dental offices benefit from reaching prospective patients in their homes through attractive advertisements that capture attention and show residents why they are the best choice for dental services.

Patient NEWS specializes in dental marketing services in the USA, primarily mail marketing. More than 75 percent of their business is generated through mail marketing campaigns for dental offices throughout the country. Direct mail marketing is often underutilized, but remains one of the most dependable sources to bring more patients to a dental office. Direct mail campaigns deliver advertising to every area resident, regardless of whether they use online resources.

Patient NEWS, helps dental offices attract new patients and present special offers to existing patients with customized mailing lists. They can create a direct mail campaign to generate new leads or one that reaches existing customers to encourage current patients to schedule appointments. These campaigns produce measurable results to help dental offices recognize their value.

Anyone interested in learning about dental marketing services in the USA can find out more by visiting the Patient NEWS website or calling 1-888-377-2404.

About Patient NEWS: Patient NEWS is a digital and direct mail marketing firm specializing in dental offices to help them get the desired results and build their online presence. Their experienced marketing professionals provide comprehensive digital and direct mail marketing services that attract new patients and increase practice production. They take a multichannel approach to marketing for dentists.

