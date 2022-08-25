Nuclear Valves Market Worth USD 12650 million by 2028 | Growth, Size, Shares, Revenue, Types, Applications, Key Players, Top Countries, Growing Factors, Key Dynamics

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuclear Valves market research report is an expert’s analysis that mainly includes companies, types, applications, regions, countries, etc. Also, the reports give analysis on sales, revenue, trade, competition, investment, forecast. Nuclear Valves market research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Also, this study offers detailed market estimates by emphasizing statistics on several aspects covers market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends.

Valves are devices that regulate, direct or control the flow of a fluid (gases, liquids, fluidized solids) by opening, or partially obstructing various passageways. Valves are used in many applications throughout the industrial, commercial, and residential industries. Nuclear valves refer to the valves especially applied in nuclear power plants.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Nuclear Valves market size is estimated to be worth USD 6374.2 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 12650 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Market split by Type, can be divided into: -

Gate Valve

Globe Valve

Butterfly Valve

Ball Valve

Check Valve

Diaphragm Valve

Other

Market split by Application, can be divided into: -

Nuclear Island (NI)

Convention Island (CI)

Balance of Plant (BOP)

In terms of product, Globe Valve is the largest segment, with a share over 28%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Convention Island (CI) followed by Nuclear Island (NI).



Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share over 40%, followed by North America and Europe, both have a share over 40% percent.



Leading players of Nuclear Valves including: -

Velan

Emerson-Fisher

Copes-Vulcan (SPX FLOW)

IMI CCI

Henry Pratt

Samshin Limited

Metrex Valve

Daher-Vanatome

KSB

VAG-Armaturen GmbH

Schroeder Valves

BNL Industries, Inc.

Babcock Valves

Vector Valves

Toa Valve Engineering Inc.

Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 35%.

