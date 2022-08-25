Global Demand for Built-in Automotive Wireless Chargers to Increase the Fastest, States Fact.MR

Technological Advancements in Consumer Electronics and Surging Automotive Industry to Drive the Market for Wireless Chargers

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville MD, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global automotive wireless charger market is estimated at US$ 1.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to surge ahead at an impressive CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast years of 2022-2032. The market is expected to grow in parallel with the robust growth in demand for smart vehicle accessories.



An automotive wireless charger is a device used for charging gadgets that do not need cables, adapters, or any other type of electrical connection. These wireless chargers are created specifically for the automobile sector. A wireless auto charger provides charging for passenger as well as commercial vehicles for battery-powered electronics such as smartphones, tablets, and other electronic devices.

Customers across the world now need to be able to communicate at any time and from any place to live in this modern world. Long-term dependability, quick charging, and multi-smartphone compatibility are all guaranteed by this technology. The wireless charger turns off when the device is fully charged, saving energy, ensuring a safer charge, and reducing the risk of battery overheating.

Wireless charging needs to plug in just a single cable into the charging mat, requiring no more cables anywhere else. The device is just placed face-up on the charging mat and it starts charging.

The market for automotive wireless chargers is projected to grow more than 7.2X during forecast period (2022-2032).

What is the U.S. Market Scenario for Automotive Wireless Chargers?

The United States automotive wireless charger market is currently estimated at US$ 374 million and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period. The United States dominates the market as it enjoys huge investments in the automotive industry.

In 2020, the United States covered around 6.6 million kilometers of road networks. The automotive aftermarket is growing immensely with the growing adoption of consumer electronics. Along with technological advancements and significant growth in the automotive sector, the market will reach a valuation of US$ 2.1 billion by 2032.

Most manufacturers are focusing on providing the latest features in vehicles, which is very beneficial for the driver to operate easily and efficiently. Because of the rapid growth of the automotive sector and a large number of market players operating in the country, the United States will hold significant potential for automotive wireless charger sales over the coming years.

Key Segments Covered in the Automotive Wireless Charger Industry Survey

By Power :



5 W Chargers

10W Chargers 15W Chargers





By Charger Type :



Built-in Chargers

Portable Chargers Windshield Mounts Vent Mounts Dash Mounts





By Technology :



Inductive Chargers

Resonant Chargers Radio Frequency Chargers





By Vehicle Category :



Passenger Vehicles

Mid-Size Compact Luxury SUVs Commercial Vehicles



By Sales Channel :



OEMs

Aftermarket



Market Development

Market development and growth strategies involve new product launches, geographical expansion, research & development to offer more flexibility in design, partnerships, acquisitions, and many others. Manufacturers are focusing on high-end technology to meet the specific needs and requirements of end users.

To broaden their customer base, industry participants are also concentrated on a variety of end users and geographical regions. Additionally, market participants are focusing on creating products that empower people through technology and by spending on research and development to provide wireless chargers of high quality. Businesses are developing products that are stylish, practical with simple functionality, and convenient to use.

Key players in the Automotive Wireless Charger Market

HARMAN

2E

Aircharge

Belkin

Continental

etatronix

hoco Tech

Huawei

Infineon

LG

Key Takeaways from Automotive Wireless Charger Market Study

The global automotive wireless charger market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 21.9% and reach US$ 9.5 billion by 2032.

Under the power segment, 10W will dominate the market with a valuation of US$ 879.4 million in 2022.

Demand for built-in chargers will surge at a CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period.

Inductive type of technology is likely to represent 19.2% market share in 2022.

By vehicle category, the passenger vehicles segment will grow 7.6X during the forecasted period.

Based on region, demand for automotive wireless chargers is expected to increase at a CAGR of 17.6% in North America.

