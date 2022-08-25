Aluminium, Steel, Cement, and Power-Generating Industries Scrambling to Acquire Calcined Petroleum Coke: Fact.MR Analysis

“The petroleum coke market is expanding rapidly due to increased steel production owing to development in railways, highway construction, automobiles, and transportation sectors, increased supply of heavy oils across the world, and development in cement and power generation industries”

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- By the end of 2032, the global petroleum coke market is predicted to reach US$ 63.10 billion in valuation. Worldwide sales of petroleum coke are expected to increase at a noteworthy CAGR of 9.6% from 2022 to 2032, as per detailed industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.



The developing steel industry, advancements in the cement and power-generating industries, rise in the supply of heavy oils, and positive government actions regarding the environment are all driving up demand for calcined coke across the world.

Calcined petroleum coke is widely utilised in the aluminium industry and the production of electrodes for use in induction furnaces and electric arcs in the metal industry. The market is expected to be driven by rising iron and steel output, especially in emerging economies of Asia Pacific and the Middle East Africa.

Get Sample PDF of This Research Report with Detailed Table of Content: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7479

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global petroleum coke market to reach valuation of US$ 63.10 billion by 2032.

Market in North America projected to increase at 10.6% CAGR over forecast period.

Currently, APAC market accounts for 29.1% share of global market.

Demand for calcined petroleum coke expected to rise at 9.4% CAGR from 2022 to 2032.

Winning Strategy

Petroleum coke is produced in around 140 refineries across the world. ExxonMobil, Chevron, Valero, British Petroleum, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, and others are among the biggest petroleum coke producers.

To expand their global reach, prominent manufacturers are interested in forming long-term partnerships with direct end customers. According to the value chain network, efficient supply is expected to be critical, and strategic partnerships with end-use companies and distributors can help stabilise sales.

Speak to Analyst:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7479

Category-wise Analysis

“High Demand from Power & Cement Kiln Industries”

The global petroleum coke market can be divided into two categories: fuel grade coke and calcined coke (green coke). Calcined petroleum coke is a dark-coloured solid made up mostly of carbon, sulphur, metals, and nonvolatile inorganic chemicals.

According to research, the aluminium industry is a major purchaser of calcined coke. By 2032, it might account for 75% to 80% of the global demand for calcined coke. Steel, paper, paint, and chemical industries are expected to secure the remaining percentage of calcined coke demand.

In these industries, calcined coke could be used to produce titanium dioxide pigments. Calcined coke is also widely used in the fertiliser, glass, brick, and colourings industries. Because of the increasing crude oil supply around the world, the worldwide calcined petroleum coke market is rapidly expanding.

Key Segments Covered in Petroleum Coke Industry Research

Petroleum Coke Market by Grade : Fuel Grade Coke Calcined Coke

Petroleum Coke Market by Application : Calcining Power Plants Cement Kilns Blast Furnaces

Petroleum Coke Market by Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA







Quick Buy – Petroleum Coke Market Research Report: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7479

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global petroleum coke market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of grade (fuel grade coke, calcined coke), application (calcining, power plants, cement kilns, blast furnaces) across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Concrete and Cement Dissolver Market - The market for concrete and cement dissolver witnessed massive slowdown in its progress as a result of the spread of Covid-19 pandemic across the globe. The level of demand declined to the extreme level due to lockdown creating hurdles for the key players operating in this market. However as recovery commences in 2021, major players are recuperating their positions through production expansion, capacity utilizations and online selling in 2021 keeping in view the covid-19 norms.

Gypsum-free Cement Market - The demand for concrete is highly likely to reach the mark of 15 billion tons, annually, by the end of 2050, and this projection in terms of volume squarely points to an equally rising demand for cement.

Low Carbon Cement Market - A newly-published industry analysis on the low carbon cement market shows that the global market experienced year-on-year (YoY) growth of 5.2% in 2021 to reach US$ 1.5 billion. The market is expected to touch US$ 5 billion by 2032 with worldwide demand for low carbon cement set to increase at 11.2% CAGR over the decade.

Rubber Cement market - According to latest research by Fact.MR, rubber cement market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. Demand for rubber cement will witness growth in coming years, owing to increase in awareness about rubber cement globally.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-158