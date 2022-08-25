Digital Behavioral Health Services Market to reach the value of USD 139.93 Million by 2029

Digital Behavioral Health Services Market Overview, Share, Trend, Demand, Supply, Research Analysis, Regional Analysis Size, Segmentation and Forecast

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Behavioral health is the biology of a person’s well-being, ability to function in daily life, and behaviors. People with behavioral health issues can suffer from depression, anxiety, stress, addiction, learning disabilities, and mood disorders. In this case, behavioral health services can help with treatment. Conditions can be caused by biological factors such as genetics, anatomical structures, and chemicals, or by psychological factors such as trauma. Understanding the root cause of behavioral health issues can help determine the best treatment strategy.

Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the Digital Behavioral Health Services Market is expected to reach the value of USD 139.93 Million by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.40% during the forecast period. “Healthcare providers” represent the largest end-user segment in the digital behavioral health services market due to the presence of government mandates and rising healthcare costs.

Digital Behavioral Health Services Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Adoption of Digital Health Monitoring

Due to the general increase in the prevalence of round-the-clock patient inspection and patient health monitoring, the market for digital health monitoring devices is expected to expand, driving the market for digital services behavioral health. The familiarity of being healthy and fit and keeping track of it through the use of digital health equipment is also expected to drive large-scale growth in favor of the digital behavioral health services market.

The increase in cases of sleep disorders as well as apnea

The growth of this market is attributed to a variety of factors, including the rise of computer technologies, the digital revolution, user-friendly graphical interfaces, mobile devices for heart patients, the evolution of wireless monitoring devices, the increasing prevalence of care and increased emphasis on quality treatment regimens, all of which are playing a significant role in driving market growth and expanding business globally for digital behavioral health services. The Growing Number of People with Sleep Disorders and the Population Affected by Sleep Apnea This surge of activity will continue in a successful cycle of peak performance for the next seven years. has contributed to the potential growth of the digital behavioral health services market.

Opportunities

The budget for mental health services is increasing. The government is launching new initiatives to improve the treatment of people with behavioral problems. People are not using digital methods, such as software, to treat mental health issues. All these factors will create opportunities in the behavioral health services market.

Scope of the Global Digital Behavioral Health Services Market

The digital behavioral health services market is segmented on the basis of technology, mobile health and end use. The growth among these segments will help you analyze weak growth segments in the industries and provide users with valuable market insight and market insights to help them make strategic decisions to identify major applications of the market.

Technology

Teleassistance

Telehealth

On the basis of technology, the behavioral health digital services market is segmented into telecare, telehealth. Telecare is further sub-segmented into activity monitoring and remote medication management. Telehealth is further sub-segmented into SLD monitoring and video consultation.

Health M

Wearables

apps

Digital health system

Based on mhealth, the digital behavioral health services market is segmented into wearables, apps and digital health system. Wearable devices are further sub-segmented into blood pressure monitors, glucometer , pulse oximeter, sleep apnea monitors, and neurological monitors. Applications are further divided into medical and fitness. Digital healthcare system is further sub-segmented into EHR and electronic prescription system.

Final user

suppliers

community clinics

hospitals

private practices

payers

the patients

Based on end use, the digital behavioral health services market is sub-segmented into providers, community clinics, hospitals , private practices, payers and patients.

Regional Analysis/Overview of the Digital Behavioral Health Services Market

The Digital Behavioral Health Services market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, technology, mobile health and end-use as listed above.Countries covered in the Digital Behavioral Health Services market report are US, Canada & Mexico North America, Germany, France, UK, Netherlands, Switzerland , Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, the rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan. , India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the digital behavioral health services market due to high patient prevalence and thriving healthcare infrastructure, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the of the forecast period from 2022 to 2029 owing to the concentration of various established market players. to expand their presence in this region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and regulatory changes in the national market that impact current and future market trends. Data points such as upstream and downstream value chain analysis, technical trends and bearer five forces analysis, case studies are some of the indicators used to forecast the market scenario for each country.In addition, the presence and availability of global brands and the challenges they face due to significant or rare competition from local and national brands, the impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing a forecast analysis of national data.

Competitive Landscape and Digital Behavioral Health Services Market Share Analysis

Digital Behavioral Health Services Market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, research and development investment, new market initiatives, global presence, locations and production facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product breadth and breadth, application dominance. The data points provided above are only related to the companies’ focus on the digital behavioral health services market.

Some of the major players operating in the digital behavioral health services market are Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, BioTelemetry, Inc., eClinicalWorks, iHealth Labs Inc., McKesson Corporation, Koninklijke Philips NV, AT&T Intellectual Property., Cerner Corporation, Cisco Systems, athenahealth, Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., NXGN Management, LLC, The Echo Group, Meditab among others.

