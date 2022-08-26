Pearl on King Offers the Perfect Chemical Peel in Toronto
Are you looking for Chemical Peel Service in Toronto? Contact Pearl on KingTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pearl on King is pleased to announce that they now offer chemical peels by The Perfect Derma Peel at their downtown Toronto location. This chemical peel service is a medium-depth peel containing the master antioxidant, glutathione. The Perfect Derma Peel is suitable for all skin types.
Pearl on King aims to help individuals improve their appearance and maintain healthy skin. The Perfect Derma Peel consists of an ideal combination of acids and antioxidants that can address many skin problems, including improving clarity, tone, and texture, removing hyper-pigmentation, controlling acne, softening fine lines and wrinkles, reducing pores, and stimulating collagen and elastin production for a more youthful appearance.
The Perfect Derma Peel safely and effectively removes dead skin cells and improves an individual’s appearance in as little as one treatment. Clients can request boosters to help their skin type enjoy better results.
Anyone interested in learning about this chemical peel available in downtownToronto can find out more by visiting the Pearl on King website or calling 1-647-763-2633.
About Pearl on King: Pearl on King is a premier boutique medical aesthetic clinic offering various treatments to help clients improve their appearance. Clients can request services like dermal fillers, PRP injections, and microneedling based on their needs. Their trained staff can recommend the most appropriate treatments for each client.
