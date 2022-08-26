Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,423 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,523 in the last 365 days.

Pearl on King Offers the Perfect Chemical Peel in Toronto

Pearl on King logo

Business Logo

Are you looking for Chemical Peel Service in Toronto? Contact Pearl on King

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pearl on King is pleased to announce that they now offer chemical peels by The Perfect Derma Peel at their downtown Toronto location. This chemical peel service is a medium-depth peel containing the master antioxidant, glutathione. The Perfect Derma Peel is suitable for all skin types.

Pearl on King aims to help individuals improve their appearance and maintain healthy skin. The Perfect Derma Peel consists of an ideal combination of acids and antioxidants that can address many skin problems, including improving clarity, tone, and texture, removing hyper-pigmentation, controlling acne, softening fine lines and wrinkles, reducing pores, and stimulating collagen and elastin production for a more youthful appearance.

The Perfect Derma Peel safely and effectively removes dead skin cells and improves an individual’s appearance in as little as one treatment. Clients can request boosters to help their skin type enjoy better results.

Anyone interested in learning about this chemical peel available in downtownToronto can find out more by visiting the Pearl on King website or calling 1-647-763-2633.

About Pearl on King: Pearl on King is a premier boutique medical aesthetic clinic offering various treatments to help clients improve their appearance. Clients can request services like dermal fillers, PRP injections, and microneedling based on their needs. Their trained staff can recommend the most appropriate treatments for each client.

Company: Pearl on King
Address: 1 King St. W, Suite 4819
City: Toronto
Province: Ontario
Country: Canada
Postal Code: M5H 1A1
Telephone number: 1-647-763-2633

Alex Yeaman
Pearl on King - Toronto Botox, Fillers & PRP
+1 647-763-2633
services@pearlonking.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

You just read:

Pearl on King Offers the Perfect Chemical Peel in Toronto

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.