The Soul Speaks Records Presents New Release By SoulClap “Fly To The Moon”
The soulful Hip Hop Producer “SoulClap” Dropping his 8 Release “Fly To The Moon” on the 19/08/2022 via “The Soul Speaks Records”.BREMEN, GERMANY, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This is SoulClap’s 8 in conjunction with his own Record Label “The Soul Speaks Records” am pleased to announce the release of new lofi Instrumental called “Fly to the Moon” which is available on Amazon Music, Apple Music, Deezer, Spotify, Tidal etc..
It’s a typical Lofi (Hip Hop) Instrumental, soft Keyboard Sounds, soothing Guitar Riffs and down tempo Drums, well programmed on an Akai MPC Drum-Machine.
Our studio is based in Bremen (Germany) where I did Rap classics with Hip Hop Icons like Smif-N-Wessun, Freeway, Little Brother, Kuniva (D-12) and a bunch of other great musicians. SoulClap is a soulful boom bap Beat maker / Producer who loves digging records, chopping them up and creating masterpieces. He found his soulful boom bap sound while practicing and learning using the Akai MPC 2000XL 24/7.
