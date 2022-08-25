At 11.3% CAGR, Aesthetic/Cosmetic Lasers Market Size to Surpass USD 1,400.0 million by 2029

Aesthetic/Cosmetic Lasers Market

Global Aesthetic Cosmetic Lasers Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aesthetic Cosmetic Lasers Market analysis document is created by thoroughly understanding business environment which best suits the requirements of the client. With this market research document it becomes easy to develop a successful marketing strategy for the business. This industry report is a complete overview of the market that takes into account various aspects of product definition, market segmentation based on various parameters, and the established merchant landscape. Estimations about the rise or fall of the CAGR value for specific forecast period are also mentioned in the report. The winning Aesthetic/Cosmetic Lasers Market report not only gives an advantage to develop the business but also helps to outshine the competition.

An all-inclusive Aesthetic/Cosmetic Lasers Market report estimates the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. It has happened to be the requisite of this rapidly changing market place to take up such market report which makes aware about the market environment. Analysis and estimation of important industry trends, market size, and market share are mentioned in important Aesthetic/Cosmetic Lasers Market research report. The market research performed here also provides information about manufacturers, market competition, cost, market effect factors for the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Global Aesthetic Cosmetic Lasers Market was valued at USD 536.46 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,400.0 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The “multiplatform lasers” accounts for the largest type segment in the aesthetic cosmetic lasers market within the forecasted period owing to the scalable and upgradeable hybrid systems, the flexibility and versatility of several standalone systems in a single package. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Global Aesthetic Cosmetic Lasers Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Growing Aesthetic Procedures

The growth in various procedures such as the tattoo removal, skin rejuvenation, hair removal, wrinkles, acne and scar removal, among others are the most significant factor driving the growth for this market. Surge in awareness regarding the physical appearance, which inclines population towards these cosmetic procedures are also expected to accelerate the overall growth of the market.

Growing Investments and Advancements

Moreover, the various technical advancement in the field of aesthetic/cosmetic lasers and rise in the medicinal tourism are estimated to generate lucrative opportunities for the market. Increase in the research and development activities in the market and rise in the technological advancements will further expand the aesthetic cosmetic lasers market’s growth rate in the future.

Furthermore, the expanding healthcare sector, soaring demand for non-invasive aesthetic treatments along with the modernization in the healthcare techniques are also expected to fuel market growth. Surging awareness regarding benefits of laser procedures, increase in the healthcare expenditure and rise in the demand from emerging economies are also projected to cushion the growth of the market.

Restraints/Challenges

Stringent Guidelines

On the other hand, the rise in the strict safety guidelines for aesthetic procedures and safety regulations for aesthetic devices is expected to obstruct market growth.

Also, the communal disgrace related with cosmetic treatments and the high cost of the aesthetic or cosmetic treatment are projected to challenge the aesthetic cosmetic lasers market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

This aesthetic cosmetic lasers market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the aesthetic cosmetic lasers market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Aesthetic/Cosmetic Lasers Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research the aesthetic/cosmetic lasers market in developing regions is witnessing a growth in terms of its adoption rate, due to increasing demand for non- invasive aesthetic procedures, changing lifestyle, advancement & development in the region and less procedural cost.

Now the question is which are the regions that aesthetic/cosmetic lasers market players should target? Data Bridge Market Research has forecasted market leaders to target North America’s developing regions to help them in attaining better volume of revenue generation.

Aesthetic/cosmetic lasers market is becoming more competitive every year with hair removal currently being the largest market application for the forecasted period of 2019 to 2026. Data Bridge Market Research’s new report highlights the major growth factors and opportunities in the aesthetic/cosmetic lasers market.

Recent Developments

In June 2021, Bausch Health Companies Inc., and Solta Medical announced the United State launch of the Clear + Brilliant Touch laser. , The company’s next-generation Clear + Brilliant laser, which offers patients of all ages and skin types the benefits of two wavelengths for a more tailored and thorough treatment procedure.

In January 2020, Lumenis Ltd., the world’s largest energy-based medical device company for aesthetic, surgical and ophthalmic applications, announces the launch of its newest platform, the LightSheer Quattro. LightSheer Quattro is the newest member of Lumenis’ premium LightSheer family, which provides scientifically proven laser hair removal treatments for all skin types with minimal downtime using either 805nm or 1060nm wavelengths, as well as treatment of pigmented and vascular lesions. By combining High Speed Vacuum aided technology with ChillTipTM Integrated Contact cooling technology, practitioners may achieve great clinical results while delivering patients with pleasant, effective, rapid, and safe treatments. The upgradeable LightSheer Quattro system is a terrific addition to any MedSpa or Medical Office, whether seasoned or just getting started in the business.

Global Aesthetic Cosmetic Lasers Market Scope

The aesthetic cosmetic lasers market is segmented on the basis of type, application and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Standalone Lasers

Multiplatform Lasers

On the basis of type, the aesthetic cosmetic lasers market is segmented into standalone lasers and multiplatform lasers. Standalone lasers are sub-segmented into carbon dioxide (CO2) lasers, erbium YAG lasers, diode lasers, pulsed dye lasers (PDL), ND:YAG lasers, alexandrite lasers and other devices. The other devices is sub-segmented into ruby, argon, krypton, and erbium: glass lasers. The multiplatform lasers will hold the largest market share due to the scalable and upgradeable hybrid systems, the flexibility and versatility of several standalone systems in a single package.

Application

Hair Removal

Skin Rejuvenation

Vascular Lesions

Acne and Scars

Pigmented Lesion and Tattoo Removal

Leg and Varicose Veins

Other Applications

On the basis of application, the aesthetic cosmetic lasers market is segmented into hair removal, skin rejuvenation, vascular lesions, acne and scars, pigmented lesion and tattoo removal, leg and varicose veins and other applications.

End-User

Private Clinics

Hospitals

Medical Spas

On the basis of end-user, the aesthetic cosmetic lasers market is bifurcated into private clinics, hospitals and medical spas.

The countries covered in the aesthetic cosmetic lasers market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the aesthetic cosmetic lasers market because of the high presence of manufacturers, surging number of aesthetic laser procedures coupled with the high adoption of minimally invasive devices within the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the high population growth, rising awareness about the advantages of laser procedures along with the increase in medical tourism within the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the report

FUKUDA DENSHI

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

El.En. S.p.A.

Alma Lasers

Sciton, Inc.

Aerolase Corp.

SharpLight Technologies Inc

Cynosure Inc.

CANDELA CORPORATION.

Lumenis.

Cutera

CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION

Mindray DS USA, Inc.

CHISON

AMIINC

Cosmeditech Innovations Ltd

Medicure Group Of Companies

ALS Meditek.

vertexlasers.com

