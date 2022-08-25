Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market witness to Surge Huge Demand at USD 29,307.13 million at a CAGR of 17.1% by 2029

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Industry Analysis and Forecast 2029

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market document provides a comprehensive synopsis on the study for market and how it is impacting the Healthcare industry. By applying best-practice models and research methodologies, complete market analysis is performed in this market report to make sure that the report provides accurate market segmentation and insights for the success of client’s business. What is more, the trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics are also recognized and then accordingly strategies about marketing, promotion, and sales are interpreted for an extreme success. Businesses can thrive in this swiftly changing marketplace by adopting a credible this market research report.

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market business report provides accurate market research that aids identify business areas that are performing well, those that need more attention, and also those that business should perhaps give up. If business has got their pulse on what customer is thinking, they can create products that solve their issues, reach out to them when they are most ready to listen, and help them become loyal ambassadors. The universal Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market report makes it possible, to follow what customers are talking about, listening to them, and then delivering on their needs with its timely customer-cantered market research.

The global next generation sequencing (NGS) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 17.1% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 29,307.13 million by 2029. Wide portfolio offered by major players and use of NGS in drug development is expected to act as driver for the next generation sequencing (NGS) market growth.

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Scope and Market Size

The next generation sequencing (NGS) market is segmented on basis of product, application and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the global next generation sequencing (NGS) market is segmented into instrument, consumables, and services. In 2022, the instrument segment is expected to dominate the global next generation sequencing (NGS) market as the instruments are the major component in next generation sequencing procedures.

On the basis of application, the global next generation sequencing (NGS) market is segmented into diagnostic, drug discovery, biomarker discovery, precision medicine, agriculture and animal research. In 2022, the diagnostic segment is expected to dominate the global next generation sequencing (NGS) market due to the fact that clinical laboratories have increasingly adopted the NGS for routine diagnosis because it has the potential to deliver precise test result and provide excellent treatment regime.

On the basis of end user, the global next generation sequencing (NGS) market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, research centres and academic & government institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. In 2022, research center and academic & government institutes is expected to dominate the global next generation sequencing (NGS) market as research related to next generation sequencing for chronic disease and personalized medicine is being conducted mainly by these institutes which is driving the segment growth.

Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The next generation sequencing (NGS) market is analysed and market size information is provided by the product, application and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the next generation sequencing (NGS) market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Russia, Turkey, Austria, Ireland, and Rest of Europe, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, Egypt and rest of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina, and rest of South America.

Instrument segment in the U.S. is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 because of the presence of large number of manufacturer which are delivering instrument to various research labs and others. Instrument segment in Germany is expected to grow due to the high technology laboratory facilities in and adoption of latest technology in the country. Instrument segment in China is expected to grow due to the fact that it has large number of genomic centres and local player for providing products in China.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Developments

In February 2021, QIAGEN announced a partnership with INOVIO to develop next generation sequencing (NGS) companion diagnostic for INOVIO’s VGX-3100 for advanced cervical dysplasia. This has increased the company portfolio towards NGS and increase the revenue of the company.

In October 2021, ThermoFisher Scientific Inc. announced that it has launched Applied Biosystem QuantSudio Absolute Q-Digital PCR System, which is a designed to provide highly accurate results in genetic analysis. The digital PCR is already in use for monitoring cancer driven mutations in liquid biopsy. This has helped he company to increase its product portfolio.

In January 2021, Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc and NVIDIA collaborate to partner the DGX AI compute system with ultra-high throughput PromethION sequencer. This was the world’s most powerful sequencer that supports real-time analyses at scale, and can also analyse any length fragment of DNA/RNA. This helped in exchange of technologies and is expected to help the company in future expansion and plans.

Research Methodology: Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Manufacturer, Geneticists, Healthcare Industry, Scientists, Research Laboratories

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

QIAGEN

Illumina, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Roche Sequencing (A subsidiary of F. Hoffman La Roche)

BGI (A subsidiary of BGI Group)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc

MACROGEN CO., LTD.

DNASTAR

Geneious

Partek Incorporated

PerkinElmer Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

bioMérieux SA

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

GENEWIZ

10x Genomics

New England Biolabs

Hamilton Company

