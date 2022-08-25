Fuel Cell Generator Market, 2022-2030 - Competitive Quadrant, Market Share Analysis, & Strategic Initiatives

Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the global fuel cell generator market with a 34.5% share of the market revenue in 2021.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global fuel cell generator market is expected to grow from USD 0.16 billion in 2021 to USD 0.81 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 19.80% during the forecast period 2022-2030. Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the global fuel cell generator market with a 34.5% share of the market revenue in 2021. Asia Pacific currently dominates the fuel cell generator market due to the elements like the region’s increased population, rising industrial development, and stringent environmental laws have all contributed to the region’s advanced needs.

Similarly, the number of applications in the region increases, followed by the number of inventions and advances in the enterprise, supporting the Asia Pacific market’s development. Also, to meet the increasing energy needs of consumers, owing to growing industrialization, urbanization, and financial development in the region, the primary energy supply ought to be improved by 58% by 2035.

Fuel Cell Generator Market Size by Type (AFC, SOFC, and PEMFC), End User (Data Center, Agriculture, Emergency Response Generator, Construction, Marine, and Aquaculture) Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2022 to 2030

Leading companies in the industry include Watt Fuel Cell Corporation, TW Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies, Plug Power, Hydro2Power SRL, GenCell Energy, Fischer Panda GmbH, EFOY Comfort, BOC HYMERA, among others which are offering greater opportunities and are continuously focused on new product developments and venture capital investments to obtain market share.

The type segment is divided into AFC, SOFC, and PEMFC. The AFC segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 35% in 2021. The end user segment is divided into data center, agriculture, emergency response generator, construction, marine, and aquaculture. The aquaculture segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 25% in 2021.

Every country worldwide went into lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, significantly affecting the international industrial industry. Due to global lockdowns, manufacturing and supply chain interruptions have negatively impacted the hydrogen fuel cell generator market; the pandemic has caused manufacturing line disturbances and supply-chain bottlenecks, workforce depletion, and stagnant logistics. Also, most players have conducted their business beneath ‘essential businesses.’ Regardless, installation and maintenance processes have been more harshly impacted due to lack of labour, shutdowns of facilities, deficiency of medium voltage gear suppliers, reduced productivities of contractors/subcontractors, and more.

