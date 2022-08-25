Wireless Charging Market is Projected to Expand at a Rapid 33.5% CAGR From 2022 to 2027 | WiTricity Co., PowerbyProxi

Wireless Charging Market

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by Coherent market Insights, titled “Wireless Charging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global Wireless Charging Market. This research offers strategic recommendations based on industry experts’ consultations on market development, consumer demand, sales patterns, revenue forecasts, gross margins, and regional growth. It focuses on regional developments as well as market growth, pricing, sales patterns, revenue forecasts, and gross margins. The competitive landscape analysis of the top leading competitors is included in this study, together with information on their company profiles, industry sectors, market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities during the upcoming years.

The global wireless charging market is estimated to account for US$ 7,139 Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33.5% during the forecasted period (2019-2027).

Wireless charging is an optimized inductive charging that allows user to charge electronic devices wirelessly. It uses electromagnetic induction to provide electricity to portable devices. The wireless charging standard is the most common application for electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches. Wireless charging is also used in electric toothbrushes, vehicles, power tools, and medical devices. The device can be placed on top of the wireless pad or near a charging station and can be charged. This is a more efficient way of charging than charging through a wire. This technology is widely used in the automotive industry, especially to charge electric vehicles.

Thus, growth of the wireless charging market is driven by the increasing sales and production of electric vehicles worldwide. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA's) Global Electric Vehicle Outlook 2021, despite the pandemic, a record 3 million new electric cars were registered in 2020, a 41% increase from the previous year (2019). The demand for electric vehicle is increasing with a rapid pace due to cost-effective and low maintenance features. Over the years, automotive manufacturers have started using wireless charging technology because it is convenient and easy to use. The aforementioned factors are expected to increase the use of wireless charging in the automotive industry.

Wireless Charging Market Competitive Landscape and Segmentation Analysis:

The research includes a number of significant market manufacturers. It aids readers in understanding the alliances and strategies that market players employ to stave off competition. This thorough research provides a thorough analysis of the market. The footprints can be found by looking at the manufacturers’ global revenue and global price.

Our report focuses on top players in global Wireless Charging Market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering:

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲: Energizer Holding, Inc., PowerbyProxi, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., ConvenientPower HK Limited, Powermat Technologies, WiTricity Corporation, Integrated Device Technology Inc., Leggett and Platt Inc., and Texas Instruments Inc.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Wireless charging Market, By Component:

‣ Transmitters

‣ Receivers

Global Wireless charging Market, By Technology:

‣ Inductive Technology

‣ Resonance Charging

‣ Radio Frequency Technology

‣ Others

Global Wireless charging Market, By Application:

‣ Consumer Electronics

‣ Automotive

‣ Healthcare

‣ Industrial

‣ Others

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

» 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 & 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁 & 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮-𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

Moreover, the growth of the wireless charging market is attributed to the increasing awareness among people about wireless charging and stringent rules and regulations related to harmful emissions, which has also led to increase in adoption of electric vehicles. In an effort to address critical air pollution problems and reduce carbon emissions, India has implemented policies promoting the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and the decarburization of the power sector. Moreover, the European Union plans to have at least 30 million zero-emission vehicles on its roads by 2030, as it seeks to steer countries away from fossil fuel-based transport. This in turn is expected to augment the growth of the wireless charging market in Europe and Asia Pacific.

The technology is widely used in low-power applications, such as wearables, ear pods, tablets smartwatches, smartphones, and other handheld devices, which require charging levels below 100 watts. Consumer electronics manufacturers are focusing on strategic alliances to enhance their product features. For instance, the United States-based consumer electronics company acquired a New Zealand-based company to provide wireless charging in its several products such as smartphones, smartwatches, etc. Moreover, some U.S. companies have launched or are launching smartphones that are enabled with Qi wireless charging technology. This in turn is expected to propel the growth of the wireless charging market in North America.

