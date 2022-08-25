Global Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance Market Growth Trajectory

Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance Global Market Report 2022”, the personal goods repair and maintenance market is expected to grow from $124.52 billion in 2021 to $136.77 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The personal goods repair and maintenance market is expected to reach $190.07 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.6%.

Key Trends In The Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance Market

Mobile apps are being adopted to connect consumers with appliance repair professionals. Several personal goods repair and maintenance companies are offering apps to better connect with costumers and increase their reach locally. The apps tap into the current consumer trend of instinctively reaching out to their mobile phones in a moment’s notice to search for and order goods.

Overview Of The Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance Market

The personal goods repair and maintenance market consists of sales of personal goods repair and maintenance services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide personal goods repair and maintenance services including home and garden equipment repair and maintenance, appliance repair and maintenance, re-upholstery and furniture and repair, footwear and leather goods and other personal and household goods repair and maintenance.

Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Home and Garden Equipment Repair and Maintenance, Appliance Repair and Maintenance, Reupholstery and Furniture Repair, Footwear and Leather Goods Repair, Other Personal and Household Goods Repair and Maintenance

• By Mode: Online, Offline

• By Service Type: Inspection, Maintenance, Repair

• By Geography: The global personal goods repair and maintenance market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, uBreakiFix, Moduslink Global Solutions, Mendtronix Inc. and The Cableshoppe Inc.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of personal goods repair and maintenance global market. The market report gives personal goods repair and maintenance market analysis, personal goods repair and maintenance global market size, personal goods repair and maintenance market growth drivers, personal goods repair and maintenance market segmentation, personal goods repair and maintenance market major players, personal goods repair and maintenance market growth across geographies, and personal goods repair and maintenance market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The personal goods repair and maintenance industry report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

