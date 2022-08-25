Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Global Market Estimated To Grow At 18% Rate

Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Global Market Report 2022”, the travel arrangement and reservation services market is expected to grow from $266.34 billion in 2021 to $321.88 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.9%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The travel arrangement and reservation services market is expected to reach $630.38 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.3%.

Key Trends In The Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market

Travel agencies and tour operators are increasingly using chat bots to offer personalized travel bookings to customers. A chat bot is an artificial intelligence program that can simulate a conversation with customers through messages or telephone calls and perform tasks such as ticket bookings and hotel reservations. Chat bots are an alternative to mobile applications and websites that provide personalized recommendations and bookings based on travel preferences and date of travel.

Overview Of The Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market

The travel arrangement and reservation services market consists of sales of travel arrangement and reservation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide travel agency services, arrange and assemble tours or provide other travel arrangement and reservation services.

Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Travel Agencies, Tour Operators, Convention and Visitors Bureaus, Other Travel Arrangement and Reservation Services

• By Mode of Travel: Domestic Travel, Foreign Travel

• By Mode of Booking: Online, Online

• By Geography: The global travel arrangement and reservation services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as BCD Travel, Travel Leaders Group, TUI Group, Booking Holdings, Expedia, CWT, Flight Centre Travel Group, TUI Airways, Tripadvisor, Inc. and Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels (Group) Company Limited.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides travel arrangement and reservation services global market overview.

