Application Specific Integrated Circuit Market Value Raises $39.45 Billion by 2030 | The Brainy Insights

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global application-specific integrated circuit market is expected to grow from USD 21.19 billion in 2021 to USD 39.45 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.15% during the forecast period 2022-2030. North America emerged as the largest market for the global application-specific integrated circuit market, with a 43.46% share of the market revenue in 2021. The increasing technological development and new product launches propel the market's growth in this region. In addition, the increase in demand for application-specific integrated circuits (ASIC) in automotive & aerospace industries is also helping to drive market growth in this region. In addition, the Asia Pacific region is expected to show the fastest CAGR growth over the projection period due to the raised demand for miniaturization.

Application Specific Integrated Circuit Market Size by Type (Semi-Custom, Full Custom, Gate Array, Standard Cell, and Programmable), Programming Technology (Antifuse, EEPROM, Static RAM, EPROM, and Others), End-User (Electronics & Semiconductors, Automotive, IT & Telecommunication, Aerospace, Healthcare, and Others), Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2022 to 2030

Leading companies in the industry include ON Semiconductor, AnySilicon, Qualcomm, Inc., Maxim Integrated Products Inc., Sigenics Inc., Analog Devices, Calogic LLC, Samsung Semiconductor, Broadcom Limited, Toshiba, Fujitsu Microelectronics Inc., IBM Microelectronics, STMicroelectronics, Advanced Linear Devices, Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Texas Instruments, Inc., Linear Technology Corporation, Calogic LLC, Intel Corporation, PREMA Semiconductor GmbH, among others which are offering greater opportunities and are continuously focused on new product developments and venture capital investments to obtain market share.

The type segment is divided into semi-custom, full-custom, gate array, standard cell, and programmable. The semi-custom segment led the market with a market share of 26.17% in 2021. This growth is attributed to the broad range of applications and low complexity. The programming technology is divided into anti-fuse, EEPROM, static RAM, EPROM, and others. The static RAM segment led the market with a market share of 25.29% in 2021. This growth is attributed to the growing demand for highly scalable memory devices. The end-user segment is divided into electronics & semiconductors, automotive, IT & telecommunication, aerospace, healthcare, and others. The electronics & semiconductors segment led the market with a market share of 22.33% in 2021. This growth is attributed to the growing use of ASICs within tablets, phones, and laptops worldwide.

The constantly expanding demand for tablets & smartphones is propelling the growth of application-specific integrated circuits. Further, the rise in demand for energy-efficient equipment and growing technological development is helping to drive the growth of the application-specific integrated circuit market. In addition, the increasing usage of mechatronics in automotive & industrial applications also boosts the market growth.

