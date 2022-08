Microgrid Market Top Impacting Factors That Could Escalate Rapid Growth During 2020-2027, Emergen Research Study

Emergen Research Logo

Microgrid Market Growth - CAGR of 10.5%, Market Trends โ€“ Increasing investments in the research & development of microgrid infrastructure

Increasing demand for uninterrupted and reliable power supply all across the world and the growing adoption of renewable sources of energy are driving the demand of the market.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent estimate by Emergen Research, the worldwide microgrid market would be worth USD 61.18 billion by 2027. The rising demand for clean energy sources is to blame for this market's expansion. The demand for the technology is anticipated to rise as governments take more measures to minimise carbon footprints on the environment and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-based power generation to generate electricity. The need for microgrids is also anticipated to rise as a result of expanding government programmes and laws as well as a move toward distributed renewable energy generation, including fuel cells, wind turbines, and solar photovoltaics (PV).

The commercial and the industrial sector are increasingly adopting microgrid technology in order to reduce the emission levels and avail a reliable and uninterrupted supply of electricity in remote areas. The declining cost of renewable energy sources is also a contributing factor to the increasing demand of the microgrid facility. The microgrid is also used in the defense services and research labs to have a secure network from independent external power stations and reduce the risks of cyber-attacks.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Œ๐ข๐œ๐ซ๐จ๐ ๐ซ๐ข๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฉ๐š๐ซ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ข๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž Honeywell, General Electric (GE), ABB, Schneider Electric, Eaton, Exelon Corporation, Spirae, Inc., S & C Electric Company, and Homer Energy, among others.

The coronavirus outbreak has led to drastic changes in the current Microgrid Market business landscape, limiting the growth opportunities for various manufacturers and buyers for the next few years. Besides making speculations about the marketโ€™s post-COVID-19 scenario, the report discusses its existing situation. The report eventually offers conclusive data related to the Microgrid Market growth assessed on both regional and global levels.

๐’๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ :

In September 2019, Honeywell and NRStor C&I Launch the largest Behind-the-Meter Battery Energy storage Program in the world.

Combined heat & power (CHP) held the largest market share of 34.0% in the year 2019 due to the increasing adoption of sustainable sources of power generation, including hydro, solar, and wind energy.

The grid-connected segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 10.6% over the forecast period. Reliable power supply, improved resiliency & efficiency, low cost of energy storage, and reduction in the emission level are some of the driving factors of the segment.

The education segment accounted for the largest market share of the microgrid market in 2019 due to the government's increased funding towards the enhancement of the education infrastructure in the developing economies.

North America accounted for the largest market share of the microgrid market in 2019 due to the favorable government policies, including tax rebates and other promotional schemes on adopting microgrid infrastructure.

๐Œ๐ข๐œ๐ซ๐จ๐ ๐ซ๐ข๐ ๐ฌ๐จ๐Ÿ๐ญ๐ฐ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฅ๐ข๐ค๐ž๐ฅ๐ฒ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ง๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ก๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ž๐ซ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐›๐ž๐ญ๐ฐ๐ž๐ž๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ•

The microgrid software market is projected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.Software used in microgrids established in remote locations allows microgrid operators to dynamically manage and control distributed energy resources with integrated weather and load forecasting.

๐„๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ ๐ž๐ง ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐ก๐š๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐Œ๐ข๐œ๐ซ๐จ๐ ๐ซ๐ข๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐›๐š๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐๐จ๐ฐ๐ž๐ซ, ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ, ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

๐๐จ๐ฐ๐ž๐ซ ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค (๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž, ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง; ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ•-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ•)

Combined heat & power (CHP)

Solar Photovoltaic (PV)

Natural Gas

Fuel Cell

Diesel

Others

๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค (๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž, ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง; ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ•-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ•)

Grid-connected

Hybrid

Remote

๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค (๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž, ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง; ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ•-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ•)

Commercial

Defense

Government

Education

Utility

Others

๐†๐ž๐จ๐ ๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ก๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ฒ, ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ฎ๐๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ, ๐Ÿ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐ง ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐ฌ๐š๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ, ๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž, ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ฌ๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ, ๐œ๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ :

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

๐–๐ž ๐œ๐š๐ง ๐š๐ฅ๐ฌ๐จ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ณ๐ž๐ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฉ๐š๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐จ๐ซ ๐œ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ-๐ฅ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ, ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ฅ๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

๐’๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ฌ๐ฐ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ:

What is the size of the overall Microgrid Market and its segments?

What are the key segments and sub-segments in the market?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges of the Microgrid Market and how they are expected to impact the market?

What are the attractive investment opportunities within the Microgrid Market ?

What is the Microgrid Market size at the regional and country-level?

Who are the key market players and their key competitors?

What are the strategies for growth adopted by the key players in Microgrid Market ?

