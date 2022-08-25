Microgrid Market Top Impacting Factors That Could Escalate Rapid Growth During 2020-2027, Emergen Research Study

Emergen Research Logo

Microgrid Market Growth - CAGR of 10.5%, Market Trends – Increasing investments in the research & development of microgrid infrastructure

Increasing demand for uninterrupted and reliable power supply all across the world and the growing adoption of renewable sources of energy are driving the demand of the market.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent estimate by Emergen Research, the worldwide microgrid market would be worth USD 61.18 billion by 2027. The rising demand for clean energy sources is to blame for this market's expansion. The demand for the technology is anticipated to rise as governments take more measures to minimise carbon footprints on the environment and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-based power generation to generate electricity. The need for microgrids is also anticipated to rise as a result of expanding government programmes and laws as well as a move toward distributed renewable energy generation, including fuel cells, wind turbines, and solar photovoltaics (PV).

The commercial and the industrial sector are increasingly adopting microgrid technology in order to reduce the emission levels and avail a reliable and uninterrupted supply of electricity in remote areas. The declining cost of renewable energy sources is also a contributing factor to the increasing demand of the microgrid facility. The microgrid is also used in the defense services and research labs to have a secure network from independent external power stations and reduce the risks of cyber-attacks.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐢𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 Honeywell, General Electric (GE), ABB, Schneider Electric, Eaton, Exelon Corporation, Spirae, Inc., S & C Electric Company, and Homer Energy, among others.

The coronavirus outbreak has led to drastic changes in the current Microgrid Market business landscape, limiting the growth opportunities for various manufacturers and buyers for the next few years. Besides making speculations about the market’s post-COVID-19 scenario, the report discusses its existing situation. The report eventually offers conclusive data related to the Microgrid Market growth assessed on both regional and global levels.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :

In September 2019, Honeywell and NRStor C&I Launch the largest Behind-the-Meter Battery Energy storage Program in the world.

Combined heat & power (CHP) held the largest market share of 34.0% in the year 2019 due to the increasing adoption of sustainable sources of power generation, including hydro, solar, and wind energy.

The grid-connected segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 10.6% over the forecast period. Reliable power supply, improved resiliency & efficiency, low cost of energy storage, and reduction in the emission level are some of the driving factors of the segment.

The education segment accounted for the largest market share of the microgrid market in 2019 due to the government's increased funding towards the enhancement of the education infrastructure in the developing economies.

North America accounted for the largest market share of the microgrid market in 2019 due to the favorable government policies, including tax rebates and other promotional schemes on adopting microgrid infrastructure.

𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐢𝐝 𝐬𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕

The microgrid software market is projected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.Software used in microgrids established in remote locations allows microgrid operators to dynamically manage and control distributed energy resources with integrated weather and load forecasting.

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐢𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫, 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭, 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟕-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕)

Combined heat & power (CHP)

Solar Photovoltaic (PV)

Natural Gas

Fuel Cell

Diesel

Others

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟕-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕)

Grid-connected

Hybrid

Remote

𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟕-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕)

Commercial

Defense

Government

Education

Utility

Others

𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲, 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞, 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

𝐖𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲-𝐥𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

What is the size of the overall Microgrid Market and its segments?

What are the key segments and sub-segments in the market?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges of the Microgrid Market and how they are expected to impact the market?

What are the attractive investment opportunities within the Microgrid Market ?

What is the Microgrid Market size at the regional and country-level?

Who are the key market players and their key competitors?

What are the strategies for growth adopted by the key players in Microgrid Market ?

