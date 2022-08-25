Electric Service Companies (ESCOs) Market Revenue to Reach $ 49.6 Billion by 2030, Report by Allied Market Research

electric service companies (ESCOs) market

Rise in demand for energy conservation across industrial and commercial sectors will drive the growth of the global electric service companies (ESCOs) market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a research report on the global electric service companies (ESCOs) market. The findings of the report state that the global market for electric service companies (ESCOs) generated $ 25.2 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $49.6 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers valuable information on changing market trends, key segments, key investment pockets, and the competitive landscape for market players, shareholders, investors, and new entrants.

Eswara Prasad, the Manager for Energy & Power at Allied Market Research, stated, “The electric service companies market is fragmented in nature; however, it has a large base in North America. This can be attributed to several mandates imposed by the North American government. The market is projected to grow exponentially with increased investments pouring into the industry. However, the higher initial cost involved in initial setup often discourages the market growth acting as a market restraint.”

The report offers an extensive analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities to help market players in determining strategies based on driving forces and tap into new opportunities. The rise in demand for energy conservation across industrial and commercial sectors will drive the growth of the global electric service companies (ESCOs) market. However, high initial costs for setting up of power electric grid infrastructure facility can hinder the global market growth. Nonetheless, favorable government policies supporting the expansion of electric infrastructure facilities and consumer acceptance of electric service firms will open new growth opportunities for the global market.

The research provides detailed insights regarding the Covid-19 pandemic along with its impact on the global electric service companies (ESCOs) market across the globe. The COVID-19 had severely impacted the business of small and mid-sized firms across the globe. During the initial phase of the pandemic, these firms diverted their funds towards fixed and survival costs, thereby negatively affecting the economy and growth of the global market. Nevertheless, the market across the globe is predicted to revive in the coming years.

The report offers an extensive analysis of segments of the global electric service companies (ESCOs) market based on customer type and region. Based on the customer type, the commercial segment contributed about three-fifths of the overall market earnings in 2020, and is set to retain its dominant status by 2030. However, the industrial segment is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030.

The report offers a detailed analysis of regions. Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share of the global market in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global electric services companies (ESCOs) market. However, North America is predicted to record the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Leading players of the global electric services companies (ESCOs) market analyzed in the research include Orsted, Schneider Electric, Enel X, General Electric, Siemens, Eaton Corporation, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Alpiq, and Veolia.

