Tungsten Carbide Market Size Worth USD 27.70 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 5.4% CAGR: Emergen Research

The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing usage of tungsten carbide across various mining operations like drilling, boring and cutting

Market Size – USD 18.25 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.4%, Market Trends – Adoption of tungsten carbide in the jewelry manufacturing industry” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Tungsten Carbide Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline.

The rising demand for industrial machineries across various industries, like aerospace and defense, industrial engineering, transportation, and mining and construction, among others is expected to fuel the demand for tungsten carbide powder in the future. Additionally, with the growing emergence for metals, the requirement to raise their reserve base throughout multiple economies has made the major competitors to increase the expenditure regarding mining related and metal activities.

Key Highlights From The Report.

• In February 2020, Switzerland based medical device manufacturer, Clariant Plastics & Coatings Healthcare Polymer Solutions developed a product named Mevopur. The technology utilizes tungsten carbide as a metallic filler in order for it to resist degradation which occurs when exposed to extreme humidity and temperature.

• Cemented carbide is forecasted to bring lucrative business to the market and is likely to capture a market valuation of 48.8% by 2027. Tungsten carbide possesses properties such as low wear resistance, low abrasion resistance, high pressure resistance, and durability. Large numbers of manufacturers prefer tungsten carbide due to the unique combination of these characteristics and their cost effectiveness.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Key companies operating in the Tungsten Carbide market include:

Sandvik AB, Ceratizit S.A., Nanchang Cemented Carbide Co., Ltd., China Tungsten Online, Kennametal Inc., Eurotungstene and Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten Co., Ltd. among others.

Based on the product type, the Tungsten Carbide market is segmented into:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Tungsten Carbide Market on the application, end user and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Cemented Carbide

• Coatings

• Alloys

• Others

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Aerospace and Defense

• Automotive

• Mining and Construction

• Electronics

• Others

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o U.K.

o Italy

o Germany

o France

o Rest of EU

• Asia Pacific

o India

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Chile

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

• Who are the leading players in the Tungsten Carbide industry?

• Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

• What are the key applications of Tungsten Carbide?

• Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

• What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market?

