Canned Food Packaging Market Rising at a CAGR of 4.8% to attain a valuation of US$ 44,568.5 Million between 2022 and 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

With the rapid development of the food industry, North America is expected to be the next dominant region, with high adoption rates for canned food packaging during the forecast period. As of 2022, the region is expected to accumulate a market share of 29%

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global canned food packaging market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 44,568.5 Mn by 2032, with sales growing at an average CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. Valued at US$ 27,887.9 Mn in 2022, the canned food packaging market is fueled by escalating demand for packaged food and beverages. A growing preference for urban lifestyle, convenient and ready-to-eat food items coupled with rapid adoption of technological advancements in the packaging industry are expected to supplement the market expansion of canned food packaging over the forecast period.



Canned food packaging prevents the product from getting spoilt by protecting it from environmental factors and external stimuli like pollution and heat. This packaging offers greater security and extends the shelf life of the product. Canned food packaging is an affordable method of preserving perishable food items with little to no change in the flavor. Consequently, there is high demand for this packaging from the advancing horticulture and seafood processing sectors. Canned food products are also easy to consume and transport. In addition to this, easy access and increasing availability of canned goods fosters an environment of growth for the canned food packaging market during the period under observation.

The recyclable and reusable property of the cans is another growth driver of the market. Again, canned food items are rising in popularity due to their nutritional value and hygiene quality. Moreover, factors like swiftly changing lifestyles, rising disposable income, affordable pricing of canned food products as well as the availability of a wide range of choices drives the canned food packaging market. Besides, incorporation of technological advancements in the packaging process have led to the generation of new techniques for packing canned food. This, too, bodes well for the canned food packaging market.

Request a Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4104

“Large scale acceptance of canned food products due to protection against all kind of microbial contamination is likely to boost the sales of canned food packaging over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Heightened demand for ready-to-eat and seasonal food products fosters market growth for canned food packaging

High manufacturing cost and a time consuming production process may impede the market growth.

In 2022, canned food packaging market in North America is anticipated to account for 29% of the market share.

Elevated demand for packed food drives the market in Europe over the assessment period.

By type of food, the seafood segment is expected to dominate the market.

Based on raw material, aluminum is expected to account for a high demand, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5%

Competitive Landscape

Ball Corporation, Del Monte Foods, Inc., Crown Holdings, Amcor Limited, Anchor Glass Container Corporation, Ardagh Group, Greif Incorporated, Toyo Seiken, Huber Packaging and Siligan Containers among others are some of the major players in the canned food packaging market that are profiled in the full version of the report.

In an extremely competitive market, major players are keen on expanding operations and entering new markets. These businesses are also engaged in product development so as to maintain a competitive advantage.

Ask An Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-4104

More Insights into the Canned Food Packaging Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global canned food packaging market, providing historical data from 2016 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on type of food (fish and seafood, vegetables, meat products, fruits, canned ready meals, milk and sauces, beans and legumes, other canned food products), distribution channel (supermarkets and hypermarkets, independent retailers, convenience stores, specialist retailers, other distribution channels), raw materials (aluminum, steel, tinplate, glass, plastic), type of can (3-piece welded food packaging cans, 2-piece food packaging cans, D&I food packaging cans, DRD food packaging cans, drawn wall-ironed food packaging cans, single drawn food packaging cans, open top sanitary food packaging cans), preservation technique (pressurized, vacuum), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on region, the canned food packaging market in Europe is expected to offer multiple lucrative opportunities for canned food packaging market. This growth is attributed to the immense demand for packaged food, the advancing food and beverages sector as well as the rapidly growing biscuit premix market.

In North America, the canned food packaging market is predicted to exhibit tremendous growth over the forecast period. High consumption of canned food products coupled with rising disposable income is responsible for the market growth in this region.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing canned food packaging market. Canned meat and seafood are highly popular in countries like Japan, China, and Korea. Additionally, many manufacturers are also focusing on producing canned vegetarian and ready-to-eat food items. These factors are driving the market growth in Asia Pacific.

Based on segmentation, by food type, seafood segment is expected to dominate the market whereas on the basis of raw material, aluminum seems to dominate the market due to its high demand over the forecast period.

Request For Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-4104

Key Segments Profiled in the Canned Food Packaging Industry Survey

Canned Food Packaging Market by Type of Food:

Canned Fish and Seafood

Canned Vegetables

Canned Meat Products

Canned Fruits

Canned Ready Meals

Milk and Sauces

Beans and Legumes

Other Canned Food Products

Canned Food Packaging Market by Distribution Channel:

Canned Food Packaging for Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Canned Food Packaging for Independent Retailers

Canned Food Packaging for Convenience Stores

Canned Food Packaging for Specialist Retailers

Canned Food Packaging for Other Distribution Channels





Canned Food Packaging Market by Raw Material:

Aluminium Canned Food Packaging

Steel Canned Food Packaging

Tinplate Canned Food Packaging

Glass Canned Food Packaging

Plastic Canned Food Packaging





Canned Food Packaging Market by Types of Can:

3-piece Welded Food Packaging Cans

2-piece Food Packaging Cans

D&I Food Packaging Cans

DRD Food Packaging Cans

Drawn Wall-Ironed Food Packaging Cans

Single Drawn Food Packaging Cans

Open Top Sanitary Food Packaging Cans





Canned Food Packaging Market by Preservation Technique:

Pressurized Food Packaging Cans

Vacuum Food Packaging Cans

Canned Food Packaging Market by Region:

North America Canned Food Packaging Market

Latin America Canned Food Packaging Market

Europe Canned Food Packaging Market

Asia Pacific Canned Food Packaging Market

Middle East & Africa Canned Food Packaging Market





Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

TOC continued…!

Have a Look at Latest Related Reports of Packaging Domain

Biodegradable Packaging Demand : End users’ knowledge about the harmful impacts on non-degradable packaging materials on the environment and ecosystem is spreading across the world, which is among the primary drivers of the global market for biodegradable packaging.

Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Growth : The global temperature controlled packaging solutions market is all set to witness a staggering CAGR of 8.1% between 2022 and 2030. It is estimated to reach US$ 23.2 Bn by the year 2030.

Protective Packaging Size : The protective packaging Market demand remains positive with the market forecast to rise at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 – 2031.

Dairy Products Packaging Market Share : The global dairy products packaging market is likely to progress at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2022 and 2030, reaching US$ 43.6 Bn by the year 2030.

FMCG Packaging Market Volume : The global FMCG packaging market is expected to reach US$ 418.8 Bn in 2022, with sales growing at a CAGR of 5.7% through 2032.

Next Generation Packaging Market Forcast : The global next generation packaging market would witness a leap of growth at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2022 and 2032, reaching US$ 49.3 Bn between2022 and 2032.

Beverage Packaging Market Trend : The global beverage packaging market is estimated at USD 104.8 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 128.2 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2027.

Meat Packaging Market Sale : The meat packaging market is expected to register positive growth through 2021, with the overall valuation forecast to reach US$ 6.9 Bn. Future Market Insights projects meat packaging sales to increase at 4.7% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

Liquid Carton Packaging Market Value : The liquid carton packaging market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, up from US$ 20.42 Bn in 2022 to reach a valuation of US$ 34.93 Bn by 2032.

Plastic Healthcare Packaging Market Outlook : The plastic healthcare packaging market will register high growth with worldwide revenues forecast to increase by 5.0% year-over-year in 2021. Future Market Insights (FMI) estimates the overall valuation of the market to reach nearly US$ 37 billion in 2031.

Download complimentary copy of Future Market Insights White Paper on Intelligent Packaging for Circular Economy published in collaboration with Graham Packaging and Avery Dennison

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favour the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.



Contact Us: