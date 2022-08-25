Squalene Market Scales Heights with 8.7% CAGR for the Forecast Period|Key Players: Amyris, Sophim, Nucelis, Merck KGaA

Squalene Market

Squalene refers to a chemical compound that is utilized for the extraction and manufacturing of squalane.

HOUGANG, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The squalene market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 8.7% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research Report on the squalene market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The increase in demand for the product for various industrial applications is escalating the squalene market.

Squalene refers to a chemical compound that is utilized for the extraction and manufacturing of squalane. The product is generally extracted from shark liver oil. However, restrictions on large-scale fishing of sharks rise the field of alternate sources of extraction such as plants and biosynthetic development. The compound is used in the production of various syntheses of animal and plant sterols available for consumption.

The growth in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of the squalene market. The increase in the usage in various industries such as pharmaceuticals, food supplements, and cosmetics, and the rising in awareness regarding the nutritional and health benefits, such as immune system stimulation, antioxidant properties, blood cell rejuvenation, and anti-carcinogen accelerate the market growth. The adoption of the product as a cleansing and moisturizing compound in personal care and cosmetic products such as lotions, bath oils, hair conditioners, creams, lipsticks, foundations, and hair conditioners, and the rise in demand for natural and organic ingredients further influence the market. Additionally, an increase in demands for dietary supplements, growth of the cosmetics industry and prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases positively affect the squalene market. Furthermore, new renewable sources for squalene production, and attractive marketing and packaging strategies extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Competitive Landscape and Squalene Market Share Analysis

The squalene market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to squalene market.

The major players covered in the squalene market report are Advonex International Corporation, Merck KGaA, Amyris, Sophim, Empresa Figueirense De Pesca, Lda, Nucelis, ARISTA INDUSTRIES, Green Health Nz Limited, Carbomer.com, Blueline Foods India Pvt. Ltd., Coastal Group, CNLAB NUTRITION, Maruha Nichiro Corporation, Gracefruit Limited, Arbee Agencies, and Vestan S.A., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available separately for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

On the other hand, fluctuation in raw material supply owing to strict government regulations on shark poaching is expected to obstruct the market growth. Consumer skepticism about animal-sourced products and limitations on shark fishing is projected to challenge the squalene market in the forecast period of 2021-2028.

This squalene market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the squalene market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Squalene Market Scope and Market Size

The squalene market is segmented on the basis of product type and end-use industry. The growth amongst the different segments helps you attain the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, the squalene market is segmented into animal sources, vegetable sources and biosynthetic.

On the basis of the end-use industry, the squalene market is segmented into cosmetic, food, pharmaceutical, and others.

Squalene Market Country Level Analysis

The squalene market is analyzed and market size and volume information is provided by country, product type, and end-use industry as referenced above.

The countries covered in the global squalene market report are the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, the U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Europe dominates the squalene market due to the higher spending power, and growing awareness regarding appearance within the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of the rising cosmetics sector in India, China, South Korea, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

