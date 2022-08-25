Shoulder Arthroplasty Market Size, Segmentation, Top Companies Analysis and Forecast 2022-2027

Shoulder Arthroplasty Market

The global shoulder arthroplasty market to reach a value of US$ 2.28 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 6.20% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled “Shoulder Arthroplasty Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on shoulder arthroplasty industry report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. the global shoulder arthroplasty market reached a value of US$ 1.56 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 2.28 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 6.20% during 2022-2027.

Shoulder arthroplasty refers to a surgical procedure that assists in the treatment of severe pain and stiffness in people suffering from various forms of arthritis or degenerative joint disease of the shoulder joint. It helps patients to return to normal activity levels in a short time duration. The surgical procedure replaces the arthritic ball with a smooth metal ball fixed to the arm bone. It is widely preferred to provide rapid and complete improvement in comfort and function for patients with arthritic shoulders. Furthermore, shoulder arthroplasty procedures have witnessed an increasing demand over the years, owing to several benefits, such as pain relief and restoring motion, strength, and function.

Request to Get the Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/shoulder-arthroplasty-market/requestsample

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the rising incidence of orthopedic conditions, such as shoulder dislocation, arthritis, and others. In line with this, the growing geriatric population and product development are positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the surge in adoption of reverse shoulder arthroplasty by surgeons and the increase in the number of sports-related injuries are significantly contributing to the market growth. Besides this, the strong focus of manufacturers on developing advanced shoulder fracture repair devices is supplementing the growth of the market. Additionally, growing investment by manufacturers to develop shoulder arthroplasty devices in emerging economies is offering numerous opportunities for market expansion.

Explore Full Report with Table of Contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/shoulder-arthroplasty-market

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Arthrex Inc.

• BioTek Instruments Inc. (Agilent Technologies Inc.)

• Conmed Corporation

• DJO Global (Colfax Corporation)

• Exactech Inc.

• Implantcast GmbH

• Integra LifeSciences Corporation

• Johnson & Johnson

• Kinamed Incorporated

• Limacorporate S.p.A.

• Medacta Group

• Smith and Nephew Plc

• Stryker Corporation

• Zimmer Biomet

Shoulder Arthroplasty Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, device, procedure, indication and end user.

Breakup by Device:

• Shoulder Arthroplasty Resurfacing Implants

• Shoulder Arthroplasty Trauma Devices

• Shoulder Arthroplasty Platform Systems

Breakup by Procedure:

• Partial Shoulder Arthroplasty

• Total Shoulder Arthroplasty

• Revision Shoulder Arthroplasty

Breakup by Indication:

• Arthritis

• Fracture/Dislocation

• Rotator Cuff Tear Arthropathy

• Hill Sachs Defect

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals

• Orthopedic Centers

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.

Other Reports of IMARC Group:

Solar Vehicle Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/solar-vehicle-market

Flow Cytometry Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/flow-cytometry-market

Light Sensors Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/light-sensors-market

Virtual Events Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/virtual-events-market

Financial Analytics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/financial-analytics-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.