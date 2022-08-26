Submit Release
Bodega is expanding yet again to Chiang Mai in the popular Thapae Area

– opening August 2022.

THAPAE AREA, CHIANG MAI, THAILAND, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collective Hospitality, one of the largest hostel companies in the world, is further expanding with its second location in Chiang Mai.

The mountainous city in the North of Thailand, Chiang Mai is a backpacker destination like no other. The North has a unique charm different from the South that backpackers just can't miss out on. Famous for its many ancient temples, biking/hiking trails, night markets, bamboo rafting, elephant sanctuaries and many more. Zipline and soar through the treetops or soak in its many beautiful views, Chiang Mai really is an unforgettable destination

Bodega Chiang Mai Thapae is located in Chiang Mai's most popular area. It’s here where most travelers usually get their first taste of this magical city. Surrounded by culture and nightlife, Bodega Chiang Mai Thapae is the perfect place for any backpacking trip. Minutes away from top attractions such as Thapae Gate, Wat Chedi Luang, and the vibrant Chiang Mai Night Bazaar. The property consists of comfortable private and shared rooms along with access to a swimming pool, bar area, and restaurant serving local and international food and drink options.

“Collective Hospitality is proud to expand yet again to Chiang Mai. Opening another Bodega Hostel in the centrally located area of Thapae was a no brainer and we are excited on the expansion path we are on. Chiang Mai is a beautiful city with a lot to experience here and we cannot wait to begin operating and providing the best service to our guests.” Gary Murray, CEO of Collective Hospitality, owner of the Bodega Hostels, said.

Bodega Hostels are built to inject a 100% adrenaline rush into 18 to 35 year old travelers, with properties and entertainment designed specifically around adventure, socializing, epic pub crawls and nonstop fun. When you stay at a Bodega Hostel, you become one of the tribe. Bodega is part of the Collective Hospitality portfolio, a tourism and leisure company focusing on the alternate accommodation sector, Collective Hospitality is one of the fastest growing Lifestyle brands with multiple properties owned or under contract across Asia with planned moves into Europe and the Americas from 2023 onwards.

Nanisha Thomya
Assistant Director of Brands and Social Media
+ +66 81 429 8665
Nanisha.t@destination-hospitality.com

Are you ready for your next backpacking trip with us ?

