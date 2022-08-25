Wood Pulp Market - Exclusive Study States North America will Continue to Dominate the Global Industry

Wood Pulp Market Report

The market across Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global wood pulp market.

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in demand from the paper industry and surge in consumer demand for tissue paper products drive the growth of the global wood pulp market. Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. Supply chain disruptions occurred due to the lockdown measures taken place in various countries during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, “Wood Pulp Market by Type (Hardwood and Softwood) and End-use Industry (Packaging [food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, personal care & cosmetics, automotive], Paper [newspaper, books & magazines, tissues], and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030”. As per the report, the global wood pulp industry was pegged at $165.3 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $242.1 billion by 3.9% from 2020 to 2030.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The wood pulp market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the wood pulp market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the wood pulp market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

The hardwood segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than three-fifths of the total share, and is expected to continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030. The research also analyzes the softwood segment.

Some ruling enterprises in the global wood pulp market are examined in the report along with the citation of innovative product launches by them, their collaborative undertakings & endeavors, several merges & acquisitions, and many more. The frontrunners operating in the global wood pulp industry include Nippon Paper, Metsä Group, Sappi, Oji Holdings Corporation, Stora Enso, Sonoco Products, UPM-Kymmene Corporation, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget, and WestRock.

The papers segment is estimated to showcase the highest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. However, the packaging segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global wood pulp market, owing to rise in demand from pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries in India, China, and Japan.

