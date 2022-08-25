Enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market 2026: How these factors will help to escalate market worth $53.06 billion

Enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market

The shift of businesses from traditional to digital platforms is fueling the demand for artificial intelligence technology in enterprises worldwide.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing need for analyzing and interpreting large amounts of data, rise in customer satisfaction, adoption of reliable cloud applications, and surge in investment in AI technologies drive the global enterprise Artificial Intelligence market. However, lack of trained and experienced staff hinders the market growth. On the other hand, rise in adoption of AI in developing economies and developing smarter virtual assistants and robots would create new opportunities in the market.

According to the report, the global enterprise Artificial Intelligence industry garnered $4.68 billion in 2018, and is expected to generate $53.06 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 35.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on technology, the Machine Learning segment contributed more than half of the total share of the global enterprise Artificial Intelligence market in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as increase in applications in identity access management, cognitive technologies, recognizing objects, emotions & behavior. However, the natural language processing segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 42.3% from 2019 to 2026. The growing need to fill the communication gap between humans and computers fuels the segment.

Based on deployment type, the on-premise segment held the largest market share in the global enterprise Artificial Intelligence market, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the total market in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The increase in concerns over data privacy and security is fueling the demand for on-premise AI solutions among large organizations. However, the cloud segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 38.9% from 2019 to 2026. The rise in need to check AI components constructed by other teams within an enterprise and access AI content is fueling the growth of this segment.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in 2018, contributing for more than two-fifths of the global enterprise Artificial Intelligence market, and will maintain its dominant position in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is due to the presence of major market players in this region, increase in adoption of head-up display screens in smart wearables, luxury cars, and growth in venture capital investments. However, Asia-Pacific would register the highest CAGR of 41.4% during the forecast period. This is due to increase in number of startups that are investing in AI technologies and using its applications to compete in the global market.

Some of the key enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) industry players profiled in the report include Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.), Apple Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, IPsoft Inc., MicroStrategy Incorporated, NVIDIA Corporation, SAP, Verint, and Wipro Limited.

Key Finding of The Enterprise Artificial Intelligence (Ai) Market:

• Based on deployment type, the on-premise segment dominated the overall market in 2018 and is expected to generate highest revenue during the enterprise artificial intelligence market forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the rise in deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions and services that are on-premise in industries such as manufacturing and production.

• On the basis of technology, the machine learning segment dominated the overall enterprise AI market in 2018 and it is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. On the contrary, image processing segment is expected to exhibit highest growth throughout the forecast period. Image processing technology of AI is expected to soon provide accurate image analysis, with the expanded potential to detect harmful abnormalities and reduce false positives to a greater extent.

