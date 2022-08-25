Biopesticides Market Size Estimation, Business Overview, Industry Statistics and Forecast 2022-2027

Biopesticides Market

The global biopesticides market market to reach US$ 12.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.5% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Biopesticides Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on biopesticides industry report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global biopesticides market reached a value of US$ 5.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 12.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.5% during 2022-2027.

Biopesticides refer to the organic pest repellents that are derived from natural sources, such as microorganisms, plants, and biochemicals. Pesticides These repellents made from biological sources are inherently less toxic than synthetic pesticides, offer long-term and permanent pest control, and are highly effective even when applied in small amounts. Crop treatment usually involves spraying or adding them directly to the soil to control weeds, pests, and insects. Fruits, vegetables, cereals, grains, oilseeds, and pulses are the most common crops treated with biopesticides.

Get a Free Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/biopesticides-market/requestsample

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the augmenting adoption of environmentally friendly agricultural inputs across the globe. This can be attributed to the ban on chemical pesticides in several countries due to the deteriorating effect they have on soil and crops. In addition to this, with the increasing prevalence of pests developing resistance to crop protection chemicals, there has been a rise in the product uptake. Favorable government initiatives supporting organic farming practices are also fueling the product demand. Some of the other factors providing an impetus to the market growth include extensive research and development (R&D) activities, the rising concerns regarding residue levels in crops, and widespread pest-control programs.

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/biopesticides-market

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• BASF

• Bayer Cropscience

• Certis USA LLC

• FMC Corporation

• Isagro

• Koppert B.V.

• Marrone Bio Innovations

• Novozymes Biologicals

• Stockton (Israel) Ltd.

• Syngenta

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Valent BioSciences Corporation

Biopesticides Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product, formulation, source, mode of application and crop type.

Breakup by Product:

• Bioherbicides

• Bioinsecticides

• Biofungicides

• Others

Breakup by Formulation:

• Liquid

• Dry

Breakup by Source:

• Microbials

• Plant Extract

• Biochemicals

Breakup by Mode of Application:

• Foliar Spray

• Seed Treatment

• Soil Treatment

• Post-Harvest

Breakup by Crop Type:

• Cereals and Grains

• Oilseeds and Pulses

• Fruits and Vegetables

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Other Reports of IMARC Group:

3D Bioprinting Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/3d-bioprinting-market

Glamping Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/glamping-market

Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/healthcare-additive-manufacturing-market

Almond Oil Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/almond-oil-market

Medical Cyclotron Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/medical-cyclotron-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.