Soft Contact Lens Market to Witness Promising CAGR Growth of 6.20% by 2029 Analysed By Size, Key Trends Analysis

Market Analysis and Insights of Global Soft Contact Lens Market

The soft contact lens market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 6.20% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Soft contact lenses are lenses that are used to correct vision and are made of soft, water-absorbing, flexible, and translucent polymers (hydrogels) with a high amount of plasticizer. When compared to hard contact lenses, these lenses are much more flexible and can be easily molded into the desired shapes.

Recent Developments

• In August 2020, The Bausch + Lomb Infuse silicone hydrogel (SiHy) daily disposable contact lens was introduced by Bausch + Lomb. The Infuse lenses are made of a next-generation material that has been infused with ProBalance Technology to help reduce contact lens dryness symptoms and maintain ocular surface homeostasis.

• In In January 2021, Alcon introduced PRECISION1 astigmatism contact lenses. PRECISION1 for astigmatism was created using DAILIES TOTAL1's Water Gradient Technology for a stable lens-wearing experience.

Market Scope and Global Soft Contact Lens Market

Some of the major players operating in the soft contact lens market report are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, CooperVision, Alcon, Biomedics., PCE Automation Ltd., BibleOpteq, ECPlaza Network Inc., ZEISS International, Contamac, Menicon Co., Ltd., SEED Co., Limited., Essilor, and HOYA Corporation., among others.

Soft Contact Lens Market Country Level Analysis

The soft contact lens market is analyzes and market size insights and trends are provided by product type, design, material, application, end users and usage as referenced above.

The countries covered in the soft contact lens market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the soft contact lens market owing to the rising awareness regarding vision-related diseases within the region in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to score the highest CAGR owing to the rising of eye disorders in population along with high geriatric population within the region in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Global Soft Contact Lens Market Scope and Market Size

The soft contact lens market is segmented on the basis of product type, design, material, application, end users and usage. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

• On the basis of product type, the soft contact lens market is segmented into daily wear contacts lens, extended wear contacts lens, toric contacts lens, colored contacts lens, decorative contacts lens and others.

• On the basis of design, the soft contact lens market is segmented into monovision, spherical, multifocal and toric.

• On the basis of material, the soft contact lens market is segmented into PMMA, hybrid and silicone hydrogel.

• On the basis of application, the soft contact lens market is segmented into orthokeratology and decorative lenses.

• Based on end users, the soft contact lens market is segmented into hospital, e-commercial stores, ophthalmic diagnoses center, and others.

• The soft contact lens market is also segmented on the basis of usage into daily disposable, weekly disposable, monthly disposable and annual.

Key Questions answered by the Report

