Insights Into The Global IVF Services Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "IVF Services Global Market Report 2022”, the market size is expected to grow from $13.68 billion in 2021 to $15.38 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The IVF services market share is expected to reach $23.12 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.7%. According to the IVF services industry forecast, the rising infertility rate contributed to the growth of the market.

Key Trends In The IVF Services Market

IVF services market trends include platelet-rich plasma (PRP) which is the latest technique increasingly used for improving IVF success rate in patients with recurrent implantation failures. PRP is used alongside fertility treatments like IVF to improve the egg quality, uterine lining thickness and endometrial receptivity, and the treatment is primarily for the recurrent implantation failure over multiple IVF cycles. According to an article published by the Journal of Assisted Reproduction and Genetics, women treated with PRP experienced a significant improvement in Follicle-Stimulating Hormone (FSH), Anti-Müllerian Hormone (AMH) and Antral Follicle Count (AFC) and help improve fertility.

Overview Of The IVF Services Market

The IVF services market consists of sales of in-vitro fertilization (IVF) services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide these services. IVF is one of the more widely known types of assisted reproductive technology used to address infertility. IVF is a process of fertilization where an egg is combined with sperm outside the body, in vitro ("in glass"). Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Market Segmentation

By Cycle Type: Fresh IVF Cycles (Non-Donor), Thawed IVF Cycles (Non-Donor), Donor Egg IVF Cycles

By Service Provider: Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers, Clinical Research Institutes

By End User: Fertility Clinics, Hospitals and Other Settings

By Geography: The IVF services global market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Ambroise Par Group, amedes MVZ Köln GmbH, AMP Center St Roch, AVA Clinic Scanfert, Bangkok IVF center, Betamedics, Bloom Fertility and Healthcare, Bourn Hall Fertility Center, Biofertility Center and Chelsea and Westminster Hospital (Assisted Conception Unit).

