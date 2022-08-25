Polyamide Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% | Know the Untapped Growth Opportunities in the Industry

Polyamide Market Trend

The market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2019, accounting for around one-third of the market

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in demand for PA-6 in the electrical and electronics sector and surge in demand for electric vehicles drive the growth of the global polyamide market. The market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2019, accounting for around one-third of the market. The Covid-19 outbreak temporarily interrupted the activities of big end-use polyamide industries, which hampered the overall revenue flow.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Polyamide Market by Type (Aliphatic Polyamides and Aromatic Polyamides), Application (Polyamide Fibers & Films and Engineering Plastics), and End-use Industry (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Textile, Construction, Packaging, Consumer Goods, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2028”. According to the report, the global polyamide industry generated $26.7 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $40.6 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The polyamide market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the polyamide market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the polyamide market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

The polyamide fibers & films segment held the lion’s share in 2019, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the market. However, the engineering plastics segment register the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Some ruling enterprises in the global polyamide market are examined in the report along with the citation of innovative product launches by them, their collaborative undertakings & endeavors, several merges & acquisitions, and many more. The frontrunners operating in the global polyamide industry include Arkema SA, Ascend Performance Materials LLC, Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Koch Industries, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GSFC), Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Lanxess, Radici Group, and Royal DSM.

The automotive segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the global polyamide market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Automotive manufacturers are increasingly using this polymer in order to cut down system costs and integrate components in order to increase the fuel efficiency of automobiles. However, the consumer goods segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2028, owing to its wide usage in the consumer goods such as sports items, batteries, artificial printed jewelry, leisure equipment, kitchen appliances, carpets, and many more.

