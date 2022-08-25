Serviced Office Global Market Estimated To Grow At 20% Rate

Serviced Office Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Serviced Office Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Serviced Office Global Market Report 2022”, the serviced office market share is expected to grow from $27.83 billion in 2021 to $33.30 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.7%. The serviced office industry growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $64.06 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.8%. According to the serviced office market analysis, governments are increasingly supporting and funding start-up and SMEs which is primarily contributing to the growth of the market.

Key Trends In The Serviced Office Market

The serviced offices are implementing the internet of things into their services. A smart serviced office came in most of the aspects as a serviced office except that smart serviced office is equipped with sensors, interactive devices, etc. For companies that are concerned about costs, the smart serviced office provides management services with the use of technology. For instance, an empty meeting room or a quiet area within the smart serviced office can be found easily using sensors. There are many advantages with IoT in the serviced office. Smart serviced offices offer several advantages such as improved time management, efficiency, reduced operational cost.

Overview Of The Serviced Office Market

The serviced office market consists of offering of fully equipped office or office building, managed by the office provider and related services. Serviced office is provided with some services like dedicated receptionist, administrative support as well and facilities like conference rooms, meeting rooms, air conditioning and other utilities. A serviced office is a furnished and fully-equipped pay-as-you-use office space, located in a building managed by the office and services provider.

Serviced Office Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Offering: Private Offices, Virtual Offices, Others

• By Vertical: IT and Telecommunications, Media and Entertainment, Retail and Consumer Goods

• By Space Provider: Big Brands, Independent

• By Geography: The global serviced office market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as WeWork Companies, Servcorp, Regus, IWG Plc., Bizspace Ltd, Alley, Croissant, Davinci Virtual, Greendesk, Hubble, Instant, JustCo, LiquidSpace, Office Freedom, Serendipity Labs, ShareDesk, TechSpace, The Office Group, Breather Inc and Knotel.

Serviced Office Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of serviced office global market. The market report analyzes serviced office global market size, serviced office global market growth drivers, serviced office global market segments, serviced office market major players, serviced office market growth across geographies, and serviced office market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The serviced office market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

