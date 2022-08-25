Non-Lethal Weapons Market Size to Reach US$ 11.3 Billion by 2027, At a 7.2% CAGR | IMARC Group

Non-Lethal Weapons Market Research Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Non-Lethal Weapons Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global non-lethal weapons market reached a value of US$ 7.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 11.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2022-2027.

Non-lethal weapons are devices that are exclusively designed to be less injurious than traditional weapons. They are available in numerous types, such as gases and sprays, grenades, bullets, taser guns, etc. Non-lethal weapons are utilized in creating a direct effect on the personnel, resolving escalation of force situations, and providing psychological effects. They aid in minimizing fatalities, undesired damage to property in the targeted area or environment, and permanent injury to personnel. As a result, non-lethal weapons are in high demand among law enforcement agencies and military across countries.

Covid-19 Scenario: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising instances of civil unrest owing to the implementation of several stringent regulations by government bodies are primarily driving the non-lethal weapons market. Furthermore, the increasing product usage by individuals as a means of self-defense, on account of their affordability and portability, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the elevating focus among leading market players towards integrating advanced technologies, including laser interdiction systems, enhanced underwater loudhailers, long-range acoustic devices, acoustic hailing devices, modular crowd control munitions, etc., is further stimulating the market growth. Additionally, the introduction of sound weapons and the inflating military expenses, especially in developing countries, are expected to bolster the non-lethal weapons market over the forecasted period.

Non-Lethal Weapons Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Byrna Technologies Inc., Combined Systems Inc., FN Herstal, General Dynamics Corporation, Intelligent Optical Systems Inc., Lamperd Less Lethal Inc., Mace Security International Inc., Moog Inc., Nonlethal Technologies Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Rheinmetall AG, Textron Inc. and Zarc International Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, product type, technology, end user.

Breakup by Product Type:

Gases and Sprays

Grenades

Bullets

Taser Guns

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Chemical

Electroshock

Mechanical and Kinetic

Acoustic/Light

Others

Breakup by End User:

Law Enforcement Agencies

Military

Citizens

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

