Global Passenger Cars After Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Passenger Cars After Global Market Report 2022”, the passenger cars after market is expected to grow from $216.18 billion in 2021 to $226.33 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The passenger car aftermarket market is expected to reach $289.37 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.3%. Increasing average lifespan of a car is one of the major drivers of the passenger car aftermarket as it leads to an increase in consumer’s regular maintenance and scheduled servicing of the vehicle.

Key Trends In The Passenger Cars After Market

The passenger car aftermarket market is using 3D printing technology also called as Additive Manufacturing (AM) to make high-quality off-the-shelf car parts using 3D printers that are capable of printing in metals and alloys. 3D printing works by making a virtual 2D object in the software and constructing the 3D framework by using the printer. The use of 3D printing in producing automobile parts increases the efficiency and raises the production standards of the companies.

Overview Of The Passenger Cars After Market

The passenger car aftermarket market consists of sales of passenger car aftermarket parts and services. Companies operating in the passenger car aftermarket (parts and services) provide manufacturing, remanufacturing, distribution, retailing, and installation of replacement vehicle parts, equipment, service repair, and automotive accessories. The market includes the sales of the tires, batteries, brakes parts, filters, lightings, and electronic components.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Tires, Battery, Brake Parts, Filters, Body Parts, Lighting, Wheels, Exhaust Components, Turbochargers, Others

• By Distribution Channel: Retailers (OEMs, Repair Shops), Wholesalers and Distributors

• By Certifiations: Genuine Parts, Certified Parts, Uncertified Parts

• By Geography: The global passenger cars after market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Continental AG, 3M company, Delphi Automotive PLC., ZF friedrichshafen AG, Magneti Marelli S.p.A, Cooper tire & Rubber Company, Federal -Mogul Corporation, Goodyear tire & rubber company, Aisin Seiki Co, Valeo; Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd, Aptiv PLC, MAHLE GmbH, Schaeffler AG, ACDelco, Mobileye, Eaton, Schaeffler Technologies AG, Lear Corporation, Yazaki Corp, Akebono Brake Corporation, American Axle & Manufacturing, Bridgestone Corporation, Gates Corporation, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd, Kumho Tires, Exide Technologies and Pirelli & C. S.p.A.

