Global Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Semiconductor Intellectual Property Global Market Report 2022”, the semiconductor intellectual property market share is expected to grow from $5.06 billion in 2021 to $5.62 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The semiconductor intellectual property industry growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $7.47 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.4%. According to the semiconductor intellectual property market overview, the growing adoption of connected devices is expected to contribute to the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market

According to the semiconductor intellectual property market research, new technology launches are a key trend gaining popularity in the market. Key players in the market are focusing on new technological innovations to maintain a comparative advantage over competitors in the industry. For example, in June 2020, Imagination Technologies, a UK-based semiconductor company, announced the launch of IMG iEW400, the latest IP based on Ensigma Wi-Fi technology. The iEW400 integrates RF and baseband and is intended for low-power and battery-powered applications such as the internet of things (IoT), wearables, and wearables. Further, in February 2020, Synopsys, a US-based electronic design automation company that focuses on silicon design and verification, silicon intellectual property, and software security and quality announced the launch of a new DesignWare ARC communications IP subsystem for wireless narrowband IoT designs. The DesignWare ARC IoT Communications IP Subsystem has a low-power ARC EM11D Processor for effective RISC and DSP performance, which is crucial for IoT applications that require low-bandwidth connectivity.

Overview Of The Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market

The semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market consists of sales of semiconductor intellectual property and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide integrated circuit layout design that is the intellectual property of its creator or party. Semiconductor IP is a piece of design that is a reusable unit of logic or functionality or a layout of a design that is developed with the idea of licensing it to many vendors for using it as a building block in different chip designs. There is a license fee for its usage or royalty for every device made using that piece of IP.

• By Design IP: Processor IP, Interface IP, Memory IP, Others

• By IP Core: Soft Core, Hard Core

• By Revenue Source: Royalty, Licensing

• By Industry Vertical: Consumer Electronics, Telecom, Automotive, Healthcare, Others

• By Geography: The global semiconductor intellectual property market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Arm Holdings, Synopsys, Cadence Design Systems, CEVA Inc., Imagination Technologies, eMemory Technology Incorporated, Rambus, Mentor Graphics, Faraday Technology, Lattice Semiconductor, Achronix Semiconductor, Dolphin Integration, Open-Silicon, Xilinx, Sonics Inc., Fujitsu, MediaTek, VeriSilicon Holdings, Wave computing, Silvaco and Intel.

