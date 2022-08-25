Same-Day Delivery Services Global Market Estimated To Grow At 25% Rate

Same-Day Delivery Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Same-Day Delivery Services Global Market Report 2022”, the same-day delivery services market share is expected to grow from $5.14 billion in 2021 to $6.43 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.1%. Same-day delivery services market growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $13.32 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 20.0%. According to the same-day delivery services market analysis, the development of the e-commerce industry is predicted to contribute to the growth of the market.

Key Trends In The Same-Day Delivery Services Market

Technological advancements are gaining popularity in the same-day delivery services market. Major players operating in the same-day delivery services sector are focused on developing technological advancements in their services to cater to the growing demand for same-day delivery of goods and services. For instance, in April 2021, Domino's, a global pizza delivery retailer company, and Nuro, a leading self-driving delivery company launched a fully autonomous pizza delivery on-road robotic vehicle called Nuro’s R2 robot for pizza delivery in Houston. Also, in July 2021, Yandex Self-Driving Group announced a partnership with GrubHub for the robotic delivery of food on college campuses. The robots will use self-driving technologies such as autonomous navigation of pavements, crosswalks, and pedestrians to reach areas on campus that are not accessible for cars.

Overview Of The Same-Day Delivery Services Market

The same-day delivery services market consists of sales of same-day delivery services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in providing the delivery services within 24 hours. Same-day delivery is a quicker option and is often done when the delivered item is perishable or time-sensitive. Customer satisfaction, increased efficiency, lower shipping costs, increased customer trust, lower vehicle expenses, and so on are all advantages of this service.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Business-to-Business (B2B), Business-to-Consumer (B2C), Customer-to-Customer (C2C)

• By Service Type: International, Domestic

• By Mode of Transportation: Airways, Roadways, Railways, Intermodal

• By Application: Retail, E-Commerce, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Others

By Geography: The global same-day delivery services market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as A1 Express Services Inc, 1-800Courier Delivery Services, FedEx Corporation, Aramex, United Parcel Service, Deliv, DHL Group, Same Day Delivery Inc., Naparex, Aztec Messenger LLC, Amazon Logistics, DC Express Inc., CitySprint, Prestige Delivery Systems Inc, TForce Final Mile, American Expediting, Econo-Courier, Power Link Expedite, Competitive Courier Service, BKS SameDay Courier, and Jet Delivery Inc.

