Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) And Inspection Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) And Inspection Global Market Report 2022”, the non-destructive testing (NDT) and inspection market size is expected to grow from $7.40 billion in 2021 to $8.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The NDT and inspection market is expected to reach $11.89 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.8%. According to the non-destructive testing (NDT) and inspection industry overview, rapid growth in industrialization and urbanization across the globe is expected to propel the growth of the market in the coming years.

Key Trends In The Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) And Inspection Market

Technological advancement is a key trend shaping the non-destructive testing (NDT) and inspection market outlook. Major companies operating in the NDT and inspection field are focused on developing technological solutions for NDT and inspection to strengthen their position. For instance, in March 2019, YXLON International a Germany-based provider of inspection systems and services launched new x-ray systems for the Semicon industry which offers automated 2D and 3D inspection of bumps, and locate, identify, measure failures with the highest standards.

Overview Of The Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) And Inspection Market

The NDT and inspection market consist of sales of NDT and inspection services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in testing and inspection services. Non-destructive testing is the method of examining, testing, or assessing products, parts, or assemblies for discontinuities or discrepancies in functionality without sacrificing the part's or system's serviceability. NDT techniques are used in production lines, on-site inspections, and fabrication units to maintain product reliability, manufacturing process, uniform quality level, and attain lower product costs.

Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) And Inspection Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Technique: Magnetic Particle Testing, Ultrasonic Testing, Visual Testing, Liquid Penetrant Testing, Eddy-Current Testing, Radiographic Testing, Acoustic Emission Testing, Others

• By Method: Visual Inspection, Surface Inspection, Volumetric Inspection, Others

• By Vertical: Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Aerospace, Public Infrastructure, Automotive, Power Generation, Others

• By Geography: The global NDT and inspection market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as MISTRAS Group, Acuren Inspection Inc, YXLON International, Fprimec Solutions Inc, Baker Hughes, Applied Technical Services, TEAM Inc., SGS Group, Applus Services, Bureau Veritas S.A. and Intertek Group plc.

The market report analyzes non-destructive testing (NDT) and inspection market size, non-destructive testing (NDT) and inspection market growth drivers, non-destructive testing (NDT) and inspection market segments, non-destructive testing (NDT) and inspection market major players, non-destructive testing (NDT) and inspection market growth across geographies, and non-destructive testing (NDT) and inspection market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

