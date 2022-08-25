Thai Vietjet to launch new direct service in October

VIETNAM, August 25 - BANGKOK — Thai Vietjet will connect Việt Nam’s famous tourism island of Phú Quốc with Thailand’s capital city of Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi), starting October 12, offering further opportunities and flexible travel choices to its passengers while boosting tourism recovery after the travel restrictions have been lifted.

Initially, the Phú Quốc - Bangkok route will operate four flights a week, every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, with an approximate flight duration of 1 hour and 15 minutes.

To celebrate the new service, the airline is also launching a special promotion with fares from just US$21 (excluding taxes and fees) for travelling on the new service between Phú Quốc and Bangkok, available for booking from August 25 – 31.

“We are delighted to further connect Thailand with one more top travel destination of Việt Nam - ‘Phú Quốc’, the emerging island in the country’s south, providing people and tourists more travel options with affordable fares and flexibility. Vietjet’s new international services will help facilitate the region’s growing travel demand and stimulate the trade recovery, particularly the international tourism industry and aviation business,” said a Vietjet leader.

The capital city of Thailand, Bangkok, is consistently among the top destinations in Southeast Asia and is favoured by Vietnamese tourists. The “City of Angels” owns a stunning view of the boat-filled Chao Phraya River, the spectacular Grand Palace, and numerous lively night markets.

﻿Vietjet is the largest carrier operating between the two countries in terms of capacity, offering direct services from Hà Nội /HCM City/Đà Nẵng to Bangkok and the only direct route between HCM City and Phuket.

The airline will also re-launch the HCM City – Chiang Mai route from September 1, 2022, to serve the leisure and pilgrimage tourism demand during the year-end season.

Both Việt Nam and Thailand have lifted all arrival regulations relating to COVID-19. Significantly, the Thai government has increased the period of visa-free stay for tourists from over 50 countries, including Việt Nam, from 30 days to 45 days, effective from this October.

Thai Vietjet has continuously expanded its international flight network to many top tourist destinations, including Fukuoka (Japan), Phú Quốc (Việt Nam), Taipei, and Ahmedabad (India), offering more opportunities and flexible travel choices, as well as further increasing its flight frequencies to facilitate the network expansion and the rising travel demand. —VNS