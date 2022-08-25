Food Packaging Films Market worth $72.3 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Packaging Films Market size was USD 49.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 72.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.4%, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the food packaging films market is estimated to be driven by the growing demand for convenience food items and innovative packaging solutions that ensure extended shelf life of food items.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=155846613



Browse in-depth TOC on “Food Packaging Films Market”

128 – Tables

53 – Figures

182 – Pages

Growing demand for convenience food items

Convenience food is the fastest-growing segment in the food packaging films market due to changing food consumption patterns, and increasing urbanization. Flexible films with a high resistance to oil, vinegar, and spices were needed for convenience food and ready-to-eat meal packaging to avoid seal layer damage or delamination. To preserve food quality and ensure packaging integrity, it is essential to choose the right packaging materials. In the convenience food industry, flow wrap, and form-fill-seal (FFS) films are commonly utilized. Convenience meals are increasingly using pre-made pouches or doypacks as a product distinction.

High demand for polyethylene food packaging films due to favorable properties

The polyethylene (PE) segment is the largest in terms of volume as the material provides resistance to chemicals and moisture and is lightweight. This is because polyethylene offers innovative product solutions that have broad applicability, such as in the packaging of various fruits, vegetables, meat, and seafood.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=155846613



North America to be the second-largest food packaging films market during the forecast period.

North America was the second-largest food packaging films market in 2021. Globally, the North American market has been a leader with respect to product innovation in terms of quality and application development. The US and Canada are the most developed countries in North America, followed by Mexico. Growth in the food packaging films market will be driven by factors such as rising demand for single portion packs or small packs, high disposable income levels, growing demand for convenience food, improving economic situation, and increasing consumption of packed food. The companies offering packaging films for the food industry include Charter NEX Films (US), and Sealed Air Corporation (US). Consistent growth is expected for food packaging films with the fastest gains in packaging for frozen foods and confectionery, weight saving pouches for beverages, and packages designed to extend the shelf life of products. An increase in the export activity of food products is expected to fuel the growth of the market in North America during the forecast period.

Key players in the Food Packaging Films Market are:

Amcor plc (Australia), Berry Global (US), Coveris (Austria), DS Smith (UK), Sealed Air Corporation (US), Graphic Packaging Holding Company (US), Charter Next Generation (US), Mondi Group (UK), DuPont Teijin Films (Japan), and WestRock (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=155846613



Browse Adjacent Market: Packaging Market Research Reports & consulting

Related Reports:

Flexible Plastic Packaging Market by Type (Stand-Up Pouches, Flat Pouches, Gusseted Bags, Wicketed Bags, Wraps, Rollstock), Material (Plastic Films, Paper, Aluminum Foil, Bioplastics), Printing Technology, Application, and Region





About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com