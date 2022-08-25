Global Medical Waste Management Market Growth Trajectory

Medical Waste Management Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Medical Waste Management Global Market Report 2022”, the market size is expected to grow from $16.23 billion in 2021 to $17.03 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The change in the medical waste management market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The medical waste management market share is expected to reach $20.69 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.0%. The rise in the use of disposable medical products in healthcare facilities is expected to drive the medical waste management market.

Key Trends In The Medical Waste Management Market

Recycling is expected to become a key trend in medical waste management. The ongoing medical supplies shortage due to the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the need for more sustainable and recycling of medical products. Battelle Critical Care Decontamination System, which was approved in April 2020 by Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), uses hydrogen peroxide for decontamination of N95 respirators and PPE kits.

Overview Of The Medical Waste Management Market

The medical waste management global market consists of the revenue generated from establishments providing services that include collection, transportation, storage, treatment, disposal, and recycling of waste. Biomedical waste is generated during the diagnosis, treatment, and immunization of human beings or other living beings from healthcare facilities.

Medical Waste Management Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Bio-Hazardous/Infectious Waste, Non-Hazardous Waste, Sharps, Pharmaceutical, Radioactive, Others

• By Treatment: Incineration, Autoclaving, Chemical Treatment, Others

• By Services: Onsite Services, Offsite Services

• By Application: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Others

• By Geography: The global medical waste management market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Waste Management (WM), Citiwaste, Sanpro Waste, MedPro Waste Disposal, Sharps Compliance, BioServeUSA, BioMedical Waste Solutions, PureWay Total Compliance, Medasend, Veolia Environnement, Clean Harbors, EnviCare and Battelle.

Medical Waste Management Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of medical waste management market. The market report analyzes medical waste management global market size, medical waste management global market growth drivers, medical waste management global market segments, medical waste management global market major players, medical waste management global market growth across geographies, and medical waste management global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

