Coworking Space Global Market Estimated To Grow At 19% Rate

The Business Research Company’s Coworking Space Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Coworking Space Global Market Report 2022”, the coworking space market size is expected to grow from $13.60 billion in 2021 to $16.17 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.9%. The growth in the coworking space market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The coworking spaces market is expected to reach $30.36 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.0%. According to the coworking space industry overview, the market is majorly determined by the increase in the number of start-ups globally.

Key Trends In The Coworking Space Market

The development of sustainable coworking spaces is a major trend shaping the coworking space market outlook. Coworking spaces are implementing eco-friendly measures in the workplace to attract entrepreneurs concerned with environmental issues such as global warming. Sustainable practices adopted by the coworking space providers offer substantial benefits and are economically feasible. For instance, CoCoon in Hong Kong has a floor made of natural bamboo and uses non-toxic paints and LED lights. In addition to this, drought-resistant plants are part of the interior and exterior. Another such example is Green Spaces in Denver uses about 160 solar panels on the roofs of its offices. These allow significant cost savings at Green Spaces. According to the coworking space market report, sustainable coworking space is a key trend in the market.

Overview Of The Coworking Space Market

The coworking spaces market consists of coworking space rental revenues earned by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide coworking workspaces on rent or lease. Unlike traditional office rental, the cost of renting coworking workspaces usually covers the use of related services/equipment such as office chairs and desks Internet/Wi-Fi connection, hardware, software, and others. The industry includes businesses that offer non-residential structures with amenities and facilities on a flexible rental basis.

Coworking Space Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Business Type: Open/ Conventional Coworking Spaces, Corporate/ Professional Coworking Spaces, Others

• By End Use: Finance, Legal Services, Marketing, Technology, Real Estate, Consulting Services, Others

• By User: Enterprises, Freelancers, Others

• By Geography: The global coworking space market research report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe,

Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Wework, Regus Corporation (IWG Plc), Mix Pace, Knotel Inc., SimplyWork, District Cowork, Premier Workspaces, Krspace, Convene, Servcorp Limited, Novel Coworking, TechSpace Inc., SOMAcentral, HackerLab, Industrious, UCOMMUNE, Your Alley, Impact Hub, Serendipity Labs, Make Office, Green Desk, Venture X, Office Evolution, CommonGrounds Workplace and Intelligent Office and Studio.

Coworking Space Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of coworking space market. The market report analyzes coworking space global market size, coworking space global market growth drivers, coworking space global market segments, coworking space market major players, coworking space market growth across geographies, and coworking space market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The coworking space global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

