Saatvik rises at no 4rth position among top solar module manufacturers in India
Saatvik was recognized as the most preferred and leading solar module manufacturer.BIHTA, NOT APPLICABLE, INDIA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saatvik the leading solar module manufacturer in India has ranked at no 4th position in terms of modules supplied in quarter 1 across the Indian Market. (Data Source: - JMK publications).
Saatvik is the leading and fastest growing brand with a 1 GW/Annum production capacity in Ambala (Haryana). The company has been playing a major role in strengthening energy security, minimizing climate change, and promoting economic development in India.
At Saatvik we manufacture Polycrystalline, Mono Perc, and Bifacial Half cut modules up to 590Wp which are best suited for rooftop and ground-mounted projects. Our solar PV modules are equipped with PV Cycle certification for recycling Saatvik PV modules.
Seeking exponential growth company plans to expand its production capacity by setting up a new ultra-modern manufacturing unit in Gandhidham Gujarat adding an annual production capacity of 1.5 GW/Annum making total production capacity up to 2.5 GW/annum.
The fiscal year 2022-23 has been more rewarding as Saatvik supplied more than 480+ Megawatt of solar pv modules across marquee projects in India. Check out some of the marquee projects that are accomplished using Saatvik solar pv modules.
Saatvik Green continuously strives across in attaining persistence toward delivering high-quality renewable energy Solar PV Modules across marquee projects in the country. Saatvik was officially recognized as the strongest bidder for a 100MW solar module tender from BHEL for the Raghanseda Ultra Mega Solar Park, Gujarat G.S.E.C.L flagship project engineered and executed by BHEL . Saatvik Green Energy promptly strategized production planning to meet the potential and critical elements of the flagship project in order to produce the requisite number of modules on schedule. Mr. Prashant Mathur, Chief Executive Officer of Saatvik Green Energy, stated.
Saatvik successfully and timely supplied 62MW Solar PV modules for the G.S.E.C.L Raghanseda Ultra Mega Solar Park Gujarat in Banaskantha District.
Earlier, BHEL in collaboration with Saatvik Green has already completed and installed numerous elevated projects across the country including flagship and floating projects up to 73MW in NTPC Ramagundam floating project, and the GSECL Raghanseda project.
Saatvik in a recent agreement with BHEL has supplied 62MW Solar PV Modules for the NTPC Marque Floating Solar power project in Ramagundam. A total of 100 MW installation was engineered and executed by BHEL (Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited), for this flagship marquee project Saatvik was chosen as the preferred module manufacturing company to supply high-efficiency and quality PV modules integrated with the latest and advanced technology.
Saatvik will soon begin exporting its products, and the business has already established its growth plans for the international market.
Saatvik Green Energy
Saatvik Green Energy Pvt
+919053099871 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn