Insignia presented to UNDP Resident Representative in Việt Nam

VIETNAM, August 25 -

HÀ NỘI — President of the Việt Nam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Ambassador Nguyễn Phương Nga presented the insignia “For Peace, Friendship among Nations” to UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam Caitlin Wiesen in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

Speaking at the event, Nga congratulated Wiesen on fulfilling her mission during her tenure in Việt Nam and expressed deep thanks for her contributions to Việt Nam on its way to sustainable development.

She emphasised that over the past 45 years since Việt Nam's entry to the United Nations (UN), the UN and the UN Development Programme (UNDP) in particular have made important contributions to Việt Nam's socio-economic development and global integration, especially in poverty reduction, fulfillment of Millennial Development Goals and Sustainable Development Goals, and response to global challenges such as climate change and COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the helm of Wiesen, UNDP worked closely with Vietnamese agencies and partners to successfully carry out the Country Programme 2017-21, build another for 2022-2026 in which strategic orientations for development cooperation between UNDP and Vietnamese agencies were laid out.

Wiesen also directed UNDP to assist Việt Nam in its role as ASEAN Chair 2020 and non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2020-21, promoted Việt Nam's participation in the UN peacekeeping mission, women empowerment, awareness-raising campaigns about the UN and Việt Nam's significant contributions to the UN work among Vietnamese youths.

Nga expressed her gratitude for Wiesen’s contributions to Việt Nam's COVID-19 response and recovery via strengthening medical system, recovering green economy, social welfare and digital transformation.

She wished that UNDP would continue supporting Vietnam and contributing to maintaining peace and sustainable development in the world.

Wiesen expressed her belief that ties between UNDP and Việt Nam, and between UNDP and VUFO will thrive in the future.

She affirmed that UNDP will promote cooperation with Việt Nam in the future. — VNS