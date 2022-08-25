Việt Nam’s tank team finished 4th in Army Games semifinals

VIETNAM, August 25 - MOSCOW — The Vietnamese team came fourth behind strong rivals from China, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan in Group 2 of the “Tank Biathlon” semifinals at the ongoing Army Games 2022 on August 24 in Russia.

This was the first time the Việt Nam People's Army tank team have advanced to the semifinals in the category.

Overall, the team ran 13 rounds in 2 hours 10 minutes and defeated 19/24 targets, becoming the squad with the most goals shot down in the race.

China finished first in 1 hour 51 minutes and 55 seconds, followed by Kazakhstan with 1 hour 53 minutes and 13 seconds, and Azerbaijan with 2 hours 1 minute 20 seconds. All the three teams shot down 16 targets.

According to the organiser's rules, each participating team consist of three pools with three members each. Starting at the same time, they race, clear obstacles, and shoot at targets. It is not until a pool returns to the starting line can the next pool of that team begin its turn.

On this occasion, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Đặng Minh Khôi has visited and cheered for the Vietnamese team in the semifinals at the Alabino training ground in the Moscow region.

Talking to the Vietnam News Agency's resident correspondent, the diplomat affirmed that Việt Nam’s participation demonstrated the close cooperation between Việt Nam and Russia in all fields, especially in security and defence, especially when the two nations are celebrating their 10th anniversary of the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership. This also shows that the Vietnamese military is integrating into the world, and striving to ensure peace, security and stability in the region and around the world, he noted.